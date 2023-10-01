Recorded number of 6,991 fire points is second only to the month in 2022; The state is currently facing severe drought

Amazonas recorded the 2nd highest number of fires for September since the beginning of the historical series, in 1998. 6,991 fires were recorded in the period. The data are from Queimadas Program of Inpe (National Institute for Space Research) and were updated until Friday (September 29, 2023).

The number of fire spots in Amazonas this month was lower than that recorded in 2022, when 8,659 fire spots were detected. According to Inpe, the average number of fires for the period in the State is 3,003. In other words, the current number is more than double the estimated number.

Currently, rivers in the Amazon are facing a severe drought. The government declared an emergency situation on Friday (September 29) in 55 municipalities affected by the phenomenon. The decree, signed by the governor Wilson Lima (União Brasil), lasts 180 days. A crisis committee was also created to monitor cities suffering from drought.

AP AND RR HAVE RECORDS

This year, Amapá and Roraima recorded a record number of fire outbreaks for September since the beginning of the historical series. There were 434 and 194 fires in the period in each State respectively. Previously, the highest number had been 214 and 148 fires, both in 2009.

The Legal Amazon, which also includes Acre, Mato Grosso, Rondônia, Pará, Maranhão and Tocantins, had 34,470 fires in September 20023. The worst year for the month was 2007, when 103,780 fires were detected in all 9 states that make up the region.

AMAZON HAS 56,903 BURN FOCUS

The Queimadas Program recorded 56,903 fires in the Amazon in 2023 alone from January to September. In the historical series, the year with the highest number of fires in the forest was 2004 – with 218,637.

The lowest record made by Inpe was 2 years later, in 2006: 14,442 outbreaks. The biome has an average of 108,206 fires per year.

Below is the number of fires accumulated in the Amazon until 2022:

