Mother: “My sons are 9 and 11. I stopped working a few years ago because my partner was away a lot for his work. I retrained myself, but now I’m home and make sure things run here. My husband cooks every night. We clean up the kitchen together, if I’m too tired in the evening he does it. Other than that, I actually do the rest. I don’t regret that choice. I like that I’m not in a split when one of the kids is sick. I also enjoy seeing them a lot. But sometimes I wonder if I’m doing the right thing. Then I’ve cleaned up for a long time, go away for a while, and I find the ground floor ‘exploded’ again. I find that disrespectful and get angry. At those moments I wonder if I’m not giving my children the wrong impression, that as a woman with two college degrees I’m just taking care of everything here. How do I teach them to take me, and women in general, into account if it was my own choice to stay at home? Without complaining or preaching?”

Anticipate together

Sabine Meulenbeld: “How does your partner stand in the pursuit of gender equality? Guys look to their father to see how you treat women. He can give his sons a good example in conversation and behaviour, for example by consistently tidying up together with them in the evening. Then he is a role model and you feel supported as an educator.

“Try to anticipate with him how to react if stereotypical or misogynistic messages sound at the kitchen table or in the media. Tips here are the book Parenting beyond pink and blue and the documentary No more girls and boys.

“Also look at how the school deals with gender equality, because children are still marinated in those traditional roles outside the home. The Emancipator foundation has a range of lessons on this subject.

“This question is also about developing empathy in children. You could tell them that you think it is important that they learn to be considerate of others. If your husband consistently expresses appreciation for your role in the family, and you for his, your children will learn from this. It is essential that ‘running the toko’ is mentioned as important as bringing in money.”

Show self-confidence

Henry Forest: “Mother wonders almost guiltily what she is doing wrong, while the ball is more in the father’s court: how can he be a role model of gender equality? We know from research that there is a relationship between satisfaction with a relationship and the extent to which agreements about the division of roles are fulfilled, whatever they are. Mother could discuss this division and its exemplary role with her partner. How can they also live up to gender equality in this division, how does her husband see that?

“Mother says she took on this role of her own free will, so instead of being guilt-ridden she could be more assertive, and show more self-confidence. Moreover, as a mother you don’t have to do everything perfectly.

“Not only see the clutter in the house as a reason for a conversation about emancipated behavior, but also to get to know your children even better. What do your sons leave lying around and why? How do they see their own task at home? Above all, communicate with all members of your family, preferably from a sense of self-confidence.”

Sabine Meulenbeld is a trainer and consultant in the field of gender equality, positive sexuality and dependency relationships. Henry Forest is professor of Sexual and Gender Diversity in Family and Youth at the University of Amsterdam.