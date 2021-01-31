A statistics professor answers “lateral thinker” theories on excess mortality with a clear no – but also has advice to the RKI.

Munich – “If the RKI had visualized the data correctly, it would have been immediately clear what was really happening in Germany”: The statistician and LMU professor Göran Kauermann has turned into one world-Interview shown dissatisfied with the authority. “That the Infection curve in spite of Lockdown shot up with the old, came through only one statistical finger exercise from us “, he explained his allegation.

“We had them RKI data once shown graphically differently. That was profane. ”His frustration is not only about that RKI *, but those Data quality in Germany in general, which he called “Only disaster” designated.

Munich professor criticizes RKI: “In view of the data quality, I am skeptical”

When asked whether increasingly younger people Covid-19 he replied to the newspaper: “In view of the data quality of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), I am rather skeptical whether we will ever be able to provide meaningful information Analyzes come. We would like to investigate, but there are none for intensive care patients Age information. Same goes for that Mutants. Or that Test event. “

Excess mortality due to Corona? Professor from Munich sees Streeck’s prognosis confirmed

Another topic of the conversation was that Excess mortality because of Corona *. “According to our calculations, not unexpectedly more people died than the average of the four years before” – thus confirming an earlier prognosis by the virologist Hendrik Streeck. How can that be when the Federal Statistical Office reports 48,000 more deaths than in the period 2016-2019? According to Kauermann a question of interpretation – because you have to take the age structure into account.

Today 80 year olds A particularly high birth rate and higher death rates were to be expected. The “Lateral thinker” movement, from which claims come that there were even fewer deaths, but Kauermann countered: “There is nothing to it.” He already expressed his doubts about excess mortality in the BR:

Corona in Saxony: “Even without Covid-19 an excess mortality of 50 percent”

Still, for that Health system more dead are a challenge – and Kauermann shared an alarming observation: “In the past few weeks, especially in East Germany, there has been a massive excess mortality set, in Saxony currently almost 100 percent, so one doubling. It is striking that even without the Covid-19 deaths there is an excess mortality of 50 percent. “

His research team (the "Corona Data Analysis Group"At the LMU) is repeatedly contacted by those affected from the state who reported with SARS-CoV-2 infected relatives in Nursing homes remained without medical help and died, said Kauermann, and stated: "In any case, something is wrong, that is clearly reflected in the figures." The observation was passed on to the Federal Statistical Office. "They were irritated there too," he said world.