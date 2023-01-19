Lactose intolerance results from insufficient production of lactase by the human body, the enzyme that breaks down and breaks down that substance in milk.

This enzyme produced in the small intestine splits lactose into two monosaccharides (glucose and galactose), promoting its absorption in the body. However, some people cannot produce enough lactase, which means that most of these sugars end up fermenting in the intestine, which leads to gas formation, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

+ What is the difference between lactose intolerance and milk allergy?

Fashion or not, it is an increasingly common problem in adults. Check out 5 signs to look out for:

Flatulence

It is one of the most common and embarrassing symptoms of lactose intolerance.

Cramps

If you experience stomach pain after consuming foods containing milk, it could be a sign that you have this problem. This type of symptoms appears 30 minutes to two hours after consuming dairy foods.

Abdominal distension

If you feel your belly bloated after ingesting milk or yogurt, cheese or butter, it could be a sign that your intestine is not reacting well to the presence of lactose.

nausea

Nausea is another recurring symptom of lactose intolerance.

Diarrhea

If your stools are almost always fractional or too liquid – and if you usually consume milk – try not to do so.