Kate Winslet (Ronal) is on everyone’s lips after a viral video of “Avatar: the path of water”. This is a behind-the-scenes moment in which the actress manages to break her incredible record of holding her breath for more than seven minutes underwater. And it is that while James Cameron silences his haters with his good box office collection, the remembered star of “Titanic” has just earned the respect of fans for her incredible skills in “Avatar”.

“The way of the water” for Kate Winslet

In the film, Winslet plays Ronal, the powerful spirit guide of the Metkayina clan, who navigates naturally underwater.

“Am I dead? Am I dead?” Winslet repeats to herself as she sticks her head out and breathes. “You are very much alive!” answers his coach while the other members of the production laugh.

It seems that, like her character of strong character and strength, the 47-year-old actress also wanted to demonstrate her skill by surpassing herself.

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri in “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Variety

In such a way, Kate managed to endure nothing less than 7 minutes and 15 seconds underwater breaking his own personal best.

How many movies will “Avatar” have?

The “Avatar” saga already has at least three more films on its horizon, of which at least one has already been recorded. James Cameron revealed to ET that the titles of the upcoming sequels (only the third one is confirmed) will be as follows: