Mexico.- A small miscalculation during a child’s birthday party It went viral, since they got the wrong candle and the child’s reaction amused social media users.
The boy was celebrating his birthday with a superhero cake, however, his parents chose the wrong candle, since they wanted a sparkler for the photos with sparks.
But her cake had a gender reveal candle which gave off blue smoke.
The boy’s reaction went viral because he took it in the best way and he said he was going to be a dad.
The funny video was broadcast, since a miscalculation caused a funny moment.
“The child’s reaction was the best“, “The party brightens my life,” reads the comments section.
