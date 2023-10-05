Mexico.- A small miscalculation during a child’s birthday party It went viral, since they got the wrong candle and the child’s reaction amused social media users.

The boy was celebrating his birthday with a superhero cake, however, his parents chose the wrong candle, since they wanted a sparkler for the photos with sparks.

But her cake had a gender reveal candle which gave off blue smoke.

The boy’s reaction went viral because he took it in the best way and he said he was going to be a dad.

The candle was not a sparkler / Photo: Capture

It was a gender reveal candle / Photo: Capture

“The child’s reaction was the best“, “The party brightens my life,” reads the comments section.

