A story that takes place between November 5th and January 20th of the following year can be any story. But if those dates correspond to the years 2008 and 2009 and the story takes place in the United States and among certain circles of power, then it is part of History. Because that period marks the time that runs from the election to the swearing-in of the first black man to become president of the country. That country where its first president was assassinated for giving freedom to slaves, where black citizens were (and still are) criminalized for the color of their skin and, by the way, the same country that for the last 100 years has considered itself the great defender of democracy and, by the way, the most powerful in the world, and has done everything possible to prove it.

The revelationthe novel with which the American author AM Homes returned to fiction in 2022 after a 10-year wait (published in 2024 by Anagrama, the publisher that has published several of her works in Spanish), develops a plot that, despite its parodic sense, is no less revealing and, of course, disturbing. Because the existence of a group of individuals convinced that the present and future of the nation are compromised and in danger by falling into certain hands, closely resembles reality. And if these people decide to organize because they must do “something” to preserve a greatness at risk, the circumstance is too close to reality to be understood only as a playful fiction developed around such peculiar types that they can be caricatured. And to make the meaning and message of the text even more disturbing, it would be enough to contrast it with the present in that country where, in a few months and on similar dates, many things will be decided, not only for the United States, but for the entire world.

The plot of this novel, a true political fable, revolves around the personal and family life of industrial magnate Hitchens —always referred to as The Big Shot—, a conservative, millionaire donor to Republican presidential campaigns, who takes with the predictable pain for those of his class the electoral victory of the Democrat Obama —black to boot, socialist even for many Americans like Mr. Hitchens himself—. The nation then enters into what for a sector of the population would cause a crisis of values ​​and identity, but the process occurs while the small family world of The Big Shot also falls into a devastating crisis and is doomed to disintegration, without the economic power of the said Big Shot being able to do much to restore domestic balance. But, of course, he decides that something can still be done for the future of the country.

A dark conspiracy, at times grotesque, mounted by more or less bizarre characters summoned by El Pez Gordo, individuals who present themselves as patriots, “pillars of industry, millionaires, industrialists, magnates, entrepreneurs,” as one of them specifies. Men who cannot allow themselves to be soft, because “we have worked like dogs, we have created empires or whatever comes after empires.”

The plan is to use disinformation from all spheres of action to lead the country into an apocalypse, because they believe that “… from chaos comes opportunity, and nostalgia for the United States they once knew and loved.” And with that chaos, a rift will occur and “it will seem natural, the need for security, to return to our essential values. That will be our moment. What we are launching is a slow-moving wave that will sweep across the country without being noticed until Americans have been decimated economically, physically and spiritually. People will be ordered to stay home, group gatherings will be banned…” The moment will have arrived “of deep faith, of activation, of a call to arms.” Doesn’t all that sound familiar enough?

While the plot is being hatched, young Megan, the only daughter of The Big Shot, who is preparing to enter university, begins to ask herself questions about the world she lives in when, on November 5, she attends her first voting exercise, accompanied by her parents, and, hours later, goes with them to await the results of the vote count that will finally lead Barack Obama to the presidency.

The dark world of the family, full of secrets like any good family, unfolds from then on under the no less gloomy political darkness that begins to be experienced and, in those three dramatic months, the young woman becomes an adult who, among so many setbacks, loses the north of what everyone intended her life to be, of what she herself thought her life could be. The deceptions, frustrations, concealments, physical and psychological degradations follow one another and in the end, while Megan shakes the hand of the recently sworn-in President Obama, a great question mark opens up for her as well as for the country with the sign indicating the future.

This novel is a warning cry about the decomposition of a society and the deep crisis that democracy is suffering.

AM Homes, known for its uncomfortable literary proposals, has entered with The revelation in a territory mined by politics and with the fuses of conspiracy alight. The connections between the main plot of the novel and various events that have occurred in the United States in recent years are not a coincidence or a commercial opportunism on the part of the writer. It is a cry of alarm, from art, of the decomposition of a society and of the deep crisis that democracy is facing, even in the country that has been presented to us as its pillar and defender, with a license even to kill in the name of that same defense of democracy.

It is worth accompanying AM Homes in this revelation and then thinking a little (a little more) about what the writer wanted to tell us.

AM Homes

Translation by Mauricio Bach

Anagram, 2024

448 pages. 22.90 euros

