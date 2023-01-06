The Food and Drug Administration (Fda), i.e. the US agency that is responsible for regulating drugs, has approved a new drug against Alzheimer’s, the Leqembi by the Japanese Eisai and its US partner Biogen, which is the first to have convincingly demonstrated that it slows down the decline in memory and thinking that characterizes the disease.

Leqembi has been licensed for patients with Alzheimer’s, particularly those with mild or early-stage disease, but wider use has not been ruled out. The drug, which costs $26,000 a year, has drawbacks, including potentially serious side effects and frequent injections (twice a month). Alzheimer’s patients will have to decide whether these problems are worth the drug’s benefit, which is likely to slow the disease by a few months. Insurers are expected to cover the drug only for people with early-stage Alzheimer’s.

“This drug is not a cure. It doesn’t stop people from getting worse, but it measurably slows the progression of the disease,” said Dr. Joy Snider, a neurologist at Washington University in St. Louis. That could mean someone could have an extra six months to a year to be able to drive,” he added. The FDA’s approval came through the fast track, which allows drugs to be launched based on early results, before their benefit to patients is confirmed. The agency’s use of this shortcut has come under increasing scrutiny from government watchdogs and congressional investigators. Examination of the new drug, known chemically as lecanemab, will likely mean that most patients he won’t start receiving it for months, while the insurance companies decide if and how to cover it.

The drug will cost approx $26,500 for one year of treatment typical. Eisai said the price reflects the drug’s benefits in terms of improved quality of life, reduced burden on caregivers, and other factors. The company had pegged the drug’s value at over 37 thousand dollars a year, but said it lowered the price to reduce costs for patients and insurance. About 6 million people in the United States and many more in the world are affected by Alzheimer’s disease, which gradually attacks areas of the brain necessary for memory, reasoning, communication and daily activities. The FDA approval was based on an interim study conducted on 800 people with early signs of Alzheimer’s who were still able to live independently or with minimal assistance. Since then, Eisai has released the results of a larger study of 1,800 patients that the FDA will review to confirm the drug’s benefits.