Of Cristina Marrone

Mitochondria are known as the powerhouse of the cell and are crucial for memory storage. Keeping them healthy (with diet and exercise) also protects against Alzheimer’s

They are the powerhouses of the cell and are crucial for the preservation of memory and memories: let’s talk about mitochondriathe organelles they produce the energy necessary for cells for all vital functions. It is emerging in scientific research that they could be key players in the fight against Alzheimer’s since i damaged mitochondria are linked to the progression of the disease while Healthy mitochondria would be the key to avoiding cognitive decline.

There is still no therapy for Alzheimer’s The way to maintain healthy mitochondria is also the one that prevents tumors and heart disease or a number of other age-related diseases: exercise and diet rich in antioxidants

. It may certainly seem obvious and even boring, but that’s exactly how it is. Prevention still tests the main way to limit the risk of suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. In fact, to date there is still no truly effective cure for Alzheimer’s, despite the dozens of years spent to find a therapy and 3.7 billion dollars spent in the United States alone. The objectives of the research so far have targeted theamyloidone protein that accumulates in the brain forming the typical ones plaques, hallmark of degenerative disease. The data of drugs such as Lecanebab (the only one to have obtained full approval from the Food and drug Administration), Aducanumab and Donanemab indicated to counteract cognitive decline at the beginning of the disease are encouraging. Amyloid plaques decline, however the results appear to be of little clinical relevancethat is to say On a practical level, patients do not notice any benefits. Furthermore, this type of therapy involves considerable costs safety risks: during the trials, cases of cerebral hemorrhage, which in some cases was fatal. Promising results have also been published on a possible gene therapy against Alzheimer’s capable of lowering the tau protein, also known to be one of the causes of the disease. Many scientists suspect that amyloid beta plaques and tangles are not the cause of Alzheimer’s, but simply a downstream symptom. What lies upstream is mitochondrial health. And keeping mitochondria healthy might actually be a path worth taking. See also Thrombosis risk with heart attack and stroke, Italians discover key receptor

When mitochondria malfunction Mitochondria, known as powerhouse of the brain, they transform food into energy. Their tasks also include storing calcium and destroying cells that do not function well and generate heat. When mitochondria become weak, they produce less ATP (a molecule that represents the main form of immediately available energy storage), they poorly manage the concentration of calcium ions and do not regenerate effectively. Since our brains, when overheated, run out of mitochondria and take up a fifth of our total calories and oxygen, they are particularly sensitive to oxidative damage. To stay in tip-top shape and efficient, the brain needs mitochondria. Mitochondrial dysfunction is linked to aging and Alzheimer’s disease and occurs even before clinical symptoms appear. Recent studies they also suggest a link between abnormally functioning mitochondria and an overabundance of tau protein.

What happens to the brain with exercise L’physical exercise may be one of the keys to keep mitochondria healthy. Resistance training improves mitochondrial activity and, in mice, has been shown to protect againstcerebral atrophy. In studies of Alzheimer’s patients, exercise has increased blood flow to the brainhas the hippocampus is thickenedfavored the growth of new neurons and has improved cognitive performance. Instead, it has been seen that a sedentary lifestyle increases brain inflammation, the accumulation of oxygen free radicals and reduces mitochondrial activity. Poor mitochondrial function – agrees Gianfranco Beltrami, vice president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation – could in fact be the cause that determines the accumulation of amyloid. That mitochondria should remain as healthy and fit as possible and that physical exercise helps in this is certainly correct. See also Salute, Gianserra (Sidp): "Periodontitis for 1 out of 2 Italians but the disease is underestimated"

Alzheimer’s prevention mechanisms However, there are various mechanisms that contribute to the prevention of Alzheimer’s with physical exercise. Physical activity – explains Beltrami – reduces insulin resistance which plays an important role in the development of Alzheimer’s; facilitates production of BDNF, a protein that has a neuroprotective effect and promotes formation of new neurons and synapsesincreasing the size of thehippocampus, a fundamental area for memory (in all subjects with Alzheimer’s the hippocampus is smaller); it also improves the vascular functionof crucial importance for the health of neurons and synapses; reduces stress that a triggering factor ofinflammation, determining cause of all chronic degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s. Finally, physical exercise promotes sleep, which greatly helps cognitive functions because it improves recovery and mood. In summary, physical exercise, in particular swimming, running, cycling, increases the survival of neurons and promotes the creation of new ones, counteracting brain aging: these are all functions linked to mitochondria. See also Moderna presents its "bivalent" vaccine to be used as a booster

How to know if our mitochondria are healthy To know mitochondrial fitness the best parameter to measure maximum aerobic power, that is, the maximum quantity of oxygen that can be used in a certain time by an individual during a physical activity. Aerobic power is expressed as VO2 max, i.e. the maximum volume of oxygen consumed per minute. Essentially, it reflects the body’s ability to use oxygen for energy production (the mitochondria produce energy). Although a direct measurement of one’s own VO2 max requires special equipment, most fitness watches provide an estimate of VO2 max and the data varies between men and women. Measuring maximum aerobic power – adds the sports doctor – is a method also used successfully to measure the biological age of the person, which we know is often different from the chronological age.

The antioxidant diet In addition to physical exercise, mitochondrial health improves with a diet rich in antioxidants with blueberries, red beans, tomatoes, spinach, artichokes, green tea. Calorie restriction and ketogenic diets (only under medical supervision) can also be protective. Stress, on the other hand, is a great enemy of mitochondria: In animal studies, chronic stress, anxiety, aggression and fear have been shown to damage mitochondria.