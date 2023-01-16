In a bold attempt to halt the progress of some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers are trying something new—injecting a protective gene into the brains of patients.

The clinical trial involved five patients with a particular genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease. They received a low dose of the gene therapy for a safety trial, which was approved. But preliminary results, announced last month, showed that proteins from the aggregated gene appeared in his cerebrospinal fluid and brain levels of tau and amyloid, two markers of Alzheimer’s disease, fell. Those findings were promising enough to advance the clinical trial to its next phase.

Five more patients are being treated with a higher dose, and the work, initially funded by the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, is financially supported by Lexeo Therapeutics. The hope is for a stronger response, leading to treatment to slow disease or protect high-risk people who do not have symptoms.

The study participants are among the roughly 2 percent of people who have inherited a pair of copies of a gene, APOE4, that raises the risk of Alzheimer’s. In their case, the first symptoms had already appeared and they had few options.

With genetic tests available like 23andMe, more people are realizing that they have two copies of APOE4. For some, like Chris Hemsworth, the 39-year-old star of “Thor,” the knowledge changed their lives. The test was done as part of a documentary program he was doing on life extension. When he found out the result, he decided to take a break from acting.

It’s not clear how APOE4 makes Alzheimer’s disease more likely or why some people with two copies of the variant never develop the disease.

What is known is that APOE4 is one of three genetic variants that affect a person’s chances of developing Alzheimer’s. The others are APOE3 and APOE2. Each person inherits two variants of the APOE gene, and the combination determines the risk.

Compared with the most common variant, APOE3, having at least one copy of APOE4 raises the risk and having APOE2 lowers it. That leads to the idea that flooding the brain with APOE2 could possibly cut Alzheimer’s risk in half.

The idea for APOE2 gene therapy came about 25 years ago, when researchers at Rockefeller University in New York City published a paper suggesting it. However, said one of the researchers, Michael G. Kaplitt, now a professor of neurological surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine who is leading the current trial, the technologies at the time were insufficient.

Now, researchers can use a harmless virus, AAV, to carry copies of the APOE2 gene to the brain. The virus and its genetic payload reach the brain after being injected directly into the cerebrospinal fluid.

Robert C. Green, a medical geneticist at Harvard University, cautioned against drawing conclusions from too little data. But he’s not about to rule it out entirely.

“It may be a Hail Mary treatment idea for Alzheimer’s disease,” he said. But “as a proof of concept I’m impressed,” she said.

