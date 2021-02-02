One of the diseases that most deteriorates the areas of the brain related to thinking, memory and language is Alzheimer’s and a recent study could predict it.

In an interview with The New York Times, IBM scientists explained that this research, based on an analysis of writing patterns, collaborates to detect the first manifestations of the disease, years before the appearance of symptoms.

In this study, published in The Lancet EclinicalMedicine, the scientists carried out the analysis of 80 men and women of 80 years. Of these, only half had Alzheimer’s and the rest did not. But, years before, they had all been cognitively normal.

The Framingham Heart Study, as this research was called, conducted regular physical and cognitive tests and took writing tests before any of the people tested had developed Alzheimer’s symptoms.

Three brain scans of a 62-year-old Alzheimer’s patient, four years after diagnosis. Credit … Zephyr / Source of Science

How does the study was realized

The researchers focused the tests on the use of words with an artificial intelligence program that looked for subtle differences. In this way, several were identified that were the ones that were repeated the most, it was also recorded who made the most mistakes and it was specified in the way they spelled words.

When they developed the study, they found that older adults were more repetitive in the use of words, and they also made spelling mistakes and ignored words such as “the”, “is” and “are”. Furthermore, when they were cognitively normal they were more likely to suffer from the disease in the future.

The artificial intelligence program predicted, with 75 percent accuracy, which study volunteers might have Alzheimer’s.

“We had no prior assumption that the use of words would show anything,” said Ajay Royyuru, vice president of research in life sciences and healthcare at IBM Thomas Watson Research Center located in Yorktown Heights, New York.

The Framingham Heart Study, a multi-generational study begun in 1948 that has prompted thousands of health studies.

An 85-year-old man suffers from Alzheimer’s and is hugged by a relative in Spain. Photo / Reuters

The valuable contribution of the study to prevent Alzheimer’s

For years, researchers analyzed the speech and voice changes of people with symptoms of neurological diseases: Alzheimer’s, ALS, Parkinson’s, frontotemporal dementia, bipolar disease, and schizophrenia, among others.

But according to Dr. Michael Weiner, who researches Alzheimer’s disease at the University of California, San Francisco, the IBM report breaks new ground.

“It’s the first report I’ve seen that takes completely normal people and predicts with some accuracy who will have problems years later,” he told the New York Times.

The hope is to expand the work on Alzheimer’s to find subtle changes in the use of language by people without obvious symptoms but who will eventually develop other neurological diseases.