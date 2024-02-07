'Love pills' under the scientific spotlight as a possible anti-Alzheimer's shield. A new study published in 'Neurology', the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, indicates that those who take drugs against erectile dysfunction have a lower risk of falling ill with the most common form of dementia. Among men treated with these drugs – the best known is Viagra*, but after it several others have been launched on the market – the probability of developing Alzheimer's drops by almost a fifth (-18%), calculate the authors of the work, who however specify: “The study does not demonstrate that drugs for erectile dysfunction reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease. It only indicates an association” between intake and less danger of being affected by the 'memory thief'. A correlation already highlighted by other research.

“Although we are making progress against Alzheimer's with new treatments that aim to eliminate amyloid plaques in the brain in people in the early stages of the disease, we desperately need therapies that can prevent or delay the development of Alzheimer's,” says Ruth Brauer of University College London, UK, author of the new work. “These results – she underlines – are encouraging and justify further research” on the possible protective role of drugs against erectile dysfunction. Medicines that work by dilating blood vessels to allow greater flow to the male sexual organ, and which were initially developed as antihypertensives.

The study involved 269,725 men with an average age of 59 and a recent diagnosis of erectile dysfunction. The participants, who had no memory or thinking problems when enrolled in the trial, were followed for an average of 5 years. The scientists compared 55% of patients who were prescribed erectile dysfunction drugs with 45% who were not prescribed the prescription. During the observation period, 1,119 study participants developed Alzheimer's. Of the patients who were prescribed love pills, 749 became ill with Alzheimer's, which corresponds to a rate of 8.1 cases per 10,000 person-years; among those who had not had the prescription, 370 fell ill, with a rate of 9.7 cases per 10 thousand person-years.

Net of confounding factors such as age, smoking habits and alcohol consumption, the authors concluded that Men on prescription erectile dysfunction drugs were 18 percent less likely to develop Alzheimer's than others. The association was stronger in patients who had more prescriptions during the study. One of the limitations of the research is precisely the fact that it was based on prescription registers, without information being available on the actual intake of anti-erectile dysfunction medicines by the patients to whom the drugs had been prescribed.

Also for this reason “further research is needed to confirm our results, understand more about their potential benefits and mechanisms of action, and define the optimal dosage”, lists Brauer. The scientist hopes for “a randomized and controlled study involving both males and females. It is justified” to conduct it “to verify whether the data observed can be extended to women”.