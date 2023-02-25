For the first time, a researcher at the University of Delaware College of Health Sciences working with a team from the National Institute on Aging, a division of the National Institutes of Health that also studies the Alzheimer’s diseasedetermined that the natural dietary supplement known as nicotinamide riboside (NR) can enter the brain.

The results of research were published in the scientific journal Aging Cell.

Alzheimer’s disease: Here are some details on the new research

The discovery was made by Christopher Martens, assistant professor of kinesiology and applied physiology and director of the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research, and Dr. Dimitrios Kapogiannis, senior research scientist at the National Institute on Aging. The finding is significant because it supports the idea that NR, once it reaches the brain, may alter the metabolism of important biological pathways involved in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Upon consumption, NR is readily converted to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), which is critical for cell repair and the repair of damaged DNA.

“NAD+ is gradually lost as we age or develop chronic disease. NAD+ loss is linked to obesity and other negative lifestyle habits like smoking,” Martens said. “Because more NAD+ is needed to counteract these negative consequences, it is more likely to be depleted when faced with negative lifestyle habits.”

Martens has been studying the compound since he was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Colorado Boulder. In an initial study published in Nature, she found that NAD+ levels could be increased in the blood if people ingested NR, but it wasn’t clear whether it could reach other tissues in the body.

“We had some preliminary signs of effectiveness, including lower blood pressure in people who had high blood pressure to begin with,” she said. “But until now, it was not known whether NR reaches target organs such as the brain to have a true therapeutic effect.”

Measuring the level of NAD+ in the human brain is challenging. There are emerging techniques involving MRI, but these provide only an indirect measure and are expensive and difficult to perform. Instead, Martens and colleagues measured NAD+ directly in tiny particles called extracellular vesicles that originated in neurons and ended up in the blood.

These extracellular vesicles can provide cutting-edge blood biomarkers for brain disorders and act as a “liquid biopsy” of neurons, giving researchers a rare glimpse into what’s inside.

Each vesicle has a unique molecular signature on its surface, including proteins that give you clues about its origin,” Martens said. “In our case, we selected vesicles that carry markers characteristic of neurons, and therefore we are confident that the NAD+ we measured in them reflects what is happening in neurons and, by extension, in the brain.”

Using samples from their first initial clinical study, the researchers first determined that NAD+ levels increased in these vesicles after six weeks.

“When NAD+ goes up in these vesicles, we see an association with some of the biomarkers of neurodegenerative disease,” Martens said. “Notably, in people where we saw an increase in NAD+, we also saw changes in biomarkers like beta-amyloid and tau, both of which are related to Alzheimer’s,” Martens said.

Martens and Kapogiannis also found a correlation between these neurodegenerative biomarkers and the change in NAD+.

“If NAD+ went up a lot, there was usually a bigger change in some of the biomarkers of the disease,” Martens said. “This tells us that NAD+ is not only entering the brain, but also probably having some effect on its metabolism and multiple related pathways.”

Some of these blood-based biomarkers could be used down the road to determine whether NAD+ depletion is a cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. It is also possible that these types of tests could become more accessible to the population for further routine testing.

Martens is conducting a 12-week study involving NR in older adults with mild cognitive impairment. The study is actively looking for more participants.

Through the study, Martens seeks to determine whether increasing NR consumption has an even greater effect in people with cognitive impairment.

“They come in with cognitive impairments and as a result are more likely to accumulate some of these biomarkers in their brains, so there is a possibility that we will see greater reductions in these biomarkers because they have more of them in their cells,” Martens said.

Nearly all drugs on the market for Alzheimer’s patients have only a modest effect on symptoms, but do not significantly halt the underlying disease progression.

“In our ongoing trial, we’re measuring markers of cognitive function and other things related to functional independence and quality of life, but we’re also hoping to get some insight into the underlying disease process,” Martens said. “Hopefully people who take NR may have preserved function.”

After demonstrating its effectiveness, Martens and Kapogiannis will test whether increased use of NR improves cognition and ultimately whether it can be used to slow the progression of neurodegenerative disease.

“We were among the first to conduct a chronic dosing study in humans and, as a result, have been at the forefront of this field for some years,” Martens said. “We are now at a tipping point where we can begin to determine whether NAD+ is also increasing in other tissues, and this is probably where the most important signal in terms of disease resolution will be found.”

There are several methods and tools to help determine if a person with thinking or memory problems has Alzheimer’s disease. To diagnose Alzheimer’s, doctors can:

Ask the person experiencing symptoms, as well as a family member or friend, questions about general health, use of prescription and over-the-counter medications, diet, prior medical problems, ability to carry out daily activities, and changes in behavior and personality .

Conduct memory, problem solving, attention, counting and language tests.

Analyze blood, urine, and other standard medical tests that can help identify other possible causes of the problem.

Administer a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether depression or another mental health condition is causing or contributing to a person’s symptoms.

Collect cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) via a lumbar puncture and measure levels of proteins associated with Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

Doing brain scans, such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), or positron emission tomography (PET), to support a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or rule out other possible causes of symptoms.

Administer a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether depression or another mental health condition is causing or contributing to a person’s symptoms.

Collect cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) via a lumbar puncture and measure levels of proteins associated with Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

Doing brain scans, such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), or positron emission tomography (PET), to support a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or rule out other possible causes of symptoms.

Specialists may want to repeat these tests to help better determine how the person’s memory and other cognitive functions are changing over time. Tests can also help diagnose other causes of memory problems, such as a stroke, cancer, Parkinson’s disease, trouble sleeping, medication side effects, an infection, or another type of dementia. Some of these conditions may be treatable and possibly reversible.

People with memory problems should go back to the doctor every 6 to 12 months.

Prior to the early 2000s, the only sure way to know if a person had Alzheimer’s disease was through an autopsy, a procedure that is performed after death. Thanks to research advances, laboratory and imaging tests are now available to help a doctor or researcher see the biological signs of disease, or biomarkers, in a living person.

For example, it is now possible for many doctors, depending on state-specific availability reflecting guidelines from the United States Food and Drug Administration, to order a blood test to measure levels of beta-amyloid, a protein that accumulates abnormally in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s.

Several other blood tests are in development. At present, blood test results alone shouldn’t be used to diagnose dementia, but they may be considered in conjunction with other tests. However, the availability of these diagnostic tests is still limited. NIA-supported research teams continue to explore options for faster, cheaper, and less invasive ways to diagnose Alzheimer’s.

If a primary care physician suspects Alzheimer’s, they can refer the patient to a specialist who can provide a detailed diagnosis or further evaluation. Specialists include:

Geriatricians who manage health care in the elderly and know how the body changes as we age and whether symptoms indicate a serious problem.

Geriatric psychiatrists who specialize in mental and emotional problems of the elderly and can assess memory and thinking problems.

Neurologists who specialize in abnormalities of the brain and central nervous system and can conduct and review brain scans.

Neuropsychologists who can conduct tests of memory and thinking.

Clinics and memory centers, including Alzheimer’s disease research centers, offer teams of specialists who work together to diagnose the problem. Additionally, these clinics or specialty centers often have access to the equipment needed for brain scans and other advanced diagnostic tests.

Alzheimer’s disease slowly gets worse over time. People living with this disease progress at different rates, from mild Alzheimer’s disease when they notice the first symptoms, to severe Alzheimer’s disease when they are completely dependent on others for daily and routine care such as nutrition.

An early and accurate diagnosis is beneficial for several reasons. While there is no cure, drugs are emerging to treat the progression of Alzheimer’s. Medications to treat some Alzheimer’s symptoms are also available, along with coping strategies to manage behavior problems.

Most of the medications currently available work best for people in the early or middle stages of the disease. Learn more about Alzheimer’s treatments.