According to a study on Alzheimer's disease conducted by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, a “chaperone” molecule that slows the formation of certain proteins reversed signs of the disease, including memory impairment.

There research was published in Aging Biology

Alzheimer's: here's what the new study revealed

In the study, the researchers examined the effects of a compound called 4-phenylbutyrate (PBA), a fatty acid molecule known to function as a “chemical chaperone” that inhibits the accumulation of proteins.

In Alzheimer's disease model mice, PBA injections helped restore signs of normal proteostasis (the process of regulating proteins) in the animals' brains, while also dramatically improving their performance on a standard memory test, even if administered late in the course of the disease.

“By overall improving neuronal and cellular health, we can mitigate or delay disease progression,” said senior study author Nirinjini Naidoo, Ph.D., research associate professor in Sleep Medicine. “Furthermore, reducing proteotoxicity (the irreparable damage to the cell caused by an accumulation of altered and misfolded proteins) can help improve some previously lost brain functions.”

Alzheimer's disease affects more than 6 million Americans, and up to 13.8 million Americans could be diagnosed by 2060, barring medical breakthroughs to slow or cure the disease. Like other neurodegenerative disorders, it is characterized by the accumulation of protein aggregates in the brain and includes dysfunction of proteostasis itself.

Previously, researchers found that PBA treatment improved sleep quality and cognitive test performance – and helped normalize proteostasis – in mice modeling normal human brain aging. For the new study, they investigated the effects of PBA in mice with Alzheimer's disease. These mice, known as APPNL-GF mice, accumulate abnormal protein aggregates in their brains, lose many of the synapses that connect their brain cells, and develop severe memory impairments.

First, the team demonstrated that these mice indeed exhibit signs of dysfunctional proteostasis mechanisms – including a chronically activated process called the unfolded protein response – and relatively low levels of a natural “chaperone” protein that prevents aggregates called immunoglobulin binding protein (BiP) or Hspa5.

Next, graduate student Jennifer Hafycz treated mice, starting early in life, with PBA, finding that the treatment helped restore signs of normal proteostasis in key brain regions linked to memory in the mice. The treatment also restored the mice's ability, which would otherwise have been abolished, to discriminate between moved and stationary objects in a standard memory test called the spatial object recognition test.

The team found that they could achieve similar effects, including reversing memory deficits, even when treating mice from middle age onwards.

Both treatment in early life and in middle age showed signs of inhibiting the process that forms the protein aggregates most important in Alzheimer's, known as beta-amyloid plaques. In the subsequent treatment, not only the underlying process was reduced, but also the number of amyloid plaques themselves.

As a potential treatment for Alzheimer's, PBA has the advantage of being able to pass easily from the bloodstream to the brain and is already approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat an unrelated metabolic disorder.