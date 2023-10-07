Dementia, which includes the Alzheimer’s disease, currently affects approximately 1.8 million people Germany. The exact cause has not yet been clarified, but genetic factors play a significant role in the development of the disease. Most previous analyzes aimed at identifying novel Alzheimer’s genes used, a “case-control design.”

With this conventional and highly simplistic analysis strategy, a large amount of clinical information is lost that can be valuable for elucidating new pathological mechanisms,” says Prof. Dr. Lars Bertramhead of the Interdisciplinary Platform for Genome Analysis Lübeck at theUniversity of Lübeck and project leader of the now published study.

“In our latest survey of nearly 1,000 individuals, we therefore combined data from six different ones Alzheimer’s biomarkers and we were therefore able to map the disease pattern much more accurately in subsequent ones genetic analyses.”

The results of the study were published in the magazine Genome Medicine.

Alzheimer’s: here’s what new research has revealed

One of the findings suggests reduced expression of GRIN2D, a brain messenger glutamate receptor, in Alzheimer’s disease and other neuropsychiatric disorders. “This probably leads to an impairment of the function of synapses, i.e. the connections through which nerve cells in the brain communicate with each other,” he says Bertram.

Combining the Alzheimer’s biomarkers it was possible to carry out further downstream analyzes that would not have been possible using a conventional study design.

“In this context, we would like to highlight so-called mediation analyses, a statistical method to uncover a possible causal involvement of the examined biomarkers in the disease,” explains Dr. Alexander Neumann of the Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam and lead author of the study. “These analyzes suggest that there are at least two main pathways involved in Alzheimer’s disease.”

The research team discovered that a long-known pathway acts through the effects of the so-called amyloid and tau proteins and is mediated by APOE gene, known for decades, causes the risk of Alzheimer’s. The second important pathway relies largely on the reaction of the immune system, caused, among other factors, by the effects of genes TMEM106B And CHI3L1which play a role in the transport of cellular components and in the regulation of inflammatory responses.

Furthermore, the analysis of the X chromosome (which determines biological sex) and genome-wide analyzes stratified by sex have provided new insights into the previously unexplained difference in the frequency of Alzheimer’s disease between men and women.

“The results from this part of the study show that some genes lead to measurable effects in relation to Alzheimer’s biomarkers only in men or only in women,” says Dr. Olena Ohlei from the Lübeck Interdisciplinary Platform for genome analysis and second first author of the study. study.

“Some results even suggest opposite effects in men compared to women, that is, that some genes increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in women but decrease it in men, or vice versa.” Further studies are needed to find an explanation for this.

Overall, the published work shows new ways to help better understand the causes of Alzheimer’s disease. ”

Ideally, this shows that the multivariate method, i.e. the combined analysis of biomarkers, used by us for the first time, can also improve diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or even allow a diagnosis at an earlier stage”, summarizes Bertram. results.

“For this reason, however, our results must first be validated in independent samples, as is common in science.”

I Italy, according to Ministry of Health: “Dementia is increasingly increasing in the general population and has been defined by‘World Health Organization and by Alzheimer Disease International a global public health priority.

It is currently estimated that over 55 million people worldwide live with dementia. The data of WHO Global Action Plan 2017-2025 indicate that in 2015 dementia affected 47 million people worldwide, a figure expected to increase to 75 million by 2030 and 132 million by 2050, with approximately 10 million new cases per year (1 every 3 seconds ).

The cost estimate is beyond 1 trillion dollars a yearwith a progressive increase and a continuous challenge for health services.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias represent the 7th cause of death in the world.

The major risk factor associated with the onset of dementias it’s age and, in an aging society, the impact of the phenomenon is alarming. It is expected that these pathologies will quickly become one of the most relevant problems in terms of public health.

The female sex represents an important risk factor for the onset of Alzheimer’s dementia, the most frequent form of all dementias (approximately 60%). The prevalence of dementia in industrialized countries is approximately 8% in those aged over sixty-five and rises to over 20% after the age of eighty.

According to some projections, Cases of dementia could triple in the next 30 years in Western countries.

In Italy, according to demographic projections, in 2051 there will be 280 elderly people for every 100 young people, with an increase in all age-related chronic diseases, including dementia.

Currently the total number of patients with dementia is estimated at over 1 million (of which approximately 600,000 with Alzheimer’s dementia) and approximately 3 million people are directly or indirectly involved in their care, with consequences also on an economic and organizational level.

Compared to pharmacological therapies, although numerous research projects are currently underway to identify effective therapies in the treatment of dementia, the available interventions are not yet conclusive. The therapeutic strategies available for dementia are pharmacological, psychosocial and integrated management for continuity of care.

Especially for them chronic-degenerative diseases like dementia, therefore, it appears necessary to define a set of care paths according to a philosophy of integrated management of the disease”.