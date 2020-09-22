It’s a ritual for nurses: going from one building to another. In Martinique, the nursing staff is confronted with a certain reality: loss of memory, panic, dementia, silence. The residents are at a very advanced stage of Alzheimer’s disease. “Some will understand quite quickly, from time to time, others will take some time to be able to do certain things that are asked of them”, says Diana Dalin, medico-psychological aid.

In the space called “reinforced accommodation unit”, therapy consists of living at the pace of the patient, day and night. All residents are suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. “We are there for them, if they want to get up at midnight, we get them up at midnight. If they want to go to bed at 7 am, we put them to bed at 7 am, the staff is there for them”, emphasizes a nurse. In such a context, the nursing staff are aware that diplomas are less important than a big heart and availability. Martinique has more than 500 new cases of Alzheimer’s every year.

