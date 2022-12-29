This Thursday (22), the Japanese manufacturer Sysmex Corporation announced that the marketing of a system that detects Alzheimer’s disease from a simple blood test has been authorized in Japan.

This is a rare advance in the field of this neurodegenerative disease and may help not only in the development of tests for detection, but also for prevention.

The Japanese company Sysmex Corporation indicated in a statement that it intends to launch this simple and non-invasive diagnostic test in the Japanese market “as soon as possible”.

The manufacturer explains that the developed system is capable of measuring, in just over twenty-five minutes, the level of accumulation in the blood of the beta-amyloid protein, one of the main biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease.

Currently, there are systems available to diagnose the disease, but they are not very accessible or invasive (brain imaging, lumbar puncture to extract cerebrospinal fluid), since early diagnosis is essential for successful treatment.

Other blood tests are being developed in other parts of the world or are awaiting marketing authorization.

“Simple, inexpensive, non-invasive, and easily accessible diagnostic tools are urgently needed to improve early detection of Alzheimer’s disease,” states the American NGO Alzheimer’s Association on its website.

The organization predicts that, in the future, there will be other blood tests that “are likely to revolutionize the diagnostic process for Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementias.”

Alzheimer’s disease remains incurable so far, but in November, additional clinical data confirmed the potential of a new drug, lecanemab, to significantly delay cognitive decline in patients treated for 18 months.

More than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, a number expected to rise to 130 million by 2050 as life expectancy increases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Alzheimer’s disease accounts for between 60% and 70% of cases.