A simple blood test could detect Alzheimer's risk up to 15 years before symptoms of the disease arise, opening up the prospect of a national screening to which the over 50 population can be subjected. A turning point against the most widespread form of dementia. The test measures p-tau217 protein levels, indicator of changes that occur in the brain during Alzheimer's.

Developed by the ALZpath company and already available on the market – we read in the British newspaper 'Independent' -, the analysis could identify people with high, intermediate or low probability to develop the pathology, potentially excluding the need for further more invasive investigations.