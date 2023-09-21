Alzheimer’s disease “steals” the mind, disrupting the lives of those who suffer from it and their loved ones. It is estimated that around 55 million people in the world suffer from dementia, of which more than half are affected by the most widespread form, dementia.Alzheimer’s; in Italy it is estimated that there are between 1,200 thousand and 1,400 thousand people living with dementia, of which approximately 60 percent have Alzheimer’s. To date it cannot be healed but, by intervening on the main modifiable risk factors, Up to 40 percent of dementia cases predicted globally by 2050 could be delayed and, in part, also avoided. The 2023 Alzheimer’s World Report presented by the Italian Alzheimer Federation and drawn up by its international partner is entitled Reducing the risk of dementia: never too early, never too late Alzheimer’s Disease Internationalon the occasion of World Alzheimer’s Day, which occurs every year on September 21st, with the aim of keeping high attention is paid to people’s needs and rights with dementia and their family members, fight stigma which still affects those who suffer from it and their loved ones, help sick people to live at least with dignity.

The volume recalls, among other things, that in 2023 alone, 50 thousand news stories were published around the world on how eating habits could prevent or promote dementia and its progression.