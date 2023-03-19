A tragedy that has gone around the world, twins died after falling into the swimming pool at home. Mom is in shock

A sad story that happened in Oklahoma. Twins called Locklyn and Loreli Callazzo lost their lives at just 18 months, on the same day. They drowned in their home’s swimming pool.

It was their mother who made the dramatic discovery. When Jenny Callazzo she realized what had happened, she jumped into the water to save her children, while family members alerted the rescue services.

One of the relatives, upon the arrival of the authorities, said that unfortunately the woman’s grandmother, great-grandmother of twins, Alzheimer’s patientforgot the back door open. In a moment of distraction, the twins took the opportunity to go out and approach, curious, to see the pool.

According to an initial reconstruction by the police, the two children fell into the pool around 11:00 in the morning. Despite the intervention of their mother and rescuers, their death was declared at 1pm.

The investigators did not highlight any responsibility, after investigations they established that it was one sad and tragic fatality.

The mother of the twins is shocked

Their mom is upset, never would have imagined to experience such a loss. A few moments of distraction cost the lives of her twins.

Even the neighbors said they were shaken by what happened. They explained that they had not known the family for a long time. They moved into that villa about a year ago. The two parents have six children, the mother runs a boutique, while the husband is a marketing executive. They take care of great-grandmother with Alzheimer’s.

The story of Locklyn and Loreli Callazzo has spread all over the world in a short time, through social networks. The family has received an amazing wave of affection. Friends have created a fundraiser on the site GoFuondMe to help parents with all the expenses they now face. They have already been collected $5,000.