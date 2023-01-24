The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the equivalent of ANVISA in the United States, refused to grant accelerated approval to an experimental Alzheimer’s drug, donanemab, and requested additional data from Eli Lilly and Company, the drug manufacturer.

The company, which announced the development last week, plans to file Phase 3 clinical trial data later this year for a traditional FDA approval.

+ Alzheimer’s: hormone replacement therapy may help reduce risk in women

Findings in an earlier Phase 2 study, published in May in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggested that treatment with donanemab could lead to “modestly less cognitive and functional decline” in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease, but the drug was associated with some adverse events, such as cerebral edema or strokes, which were mostly asymptomatic.

In that trial, researchers looked at the drug’s impact on the buildup of beta-amyloid plaque and tau proteins, which are considered hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease.

“We look forward to our upcoming confirmatory Phase 3 results from TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 and subsequent submission to the FDA, which we have always viewed as the next most impactful steps for patients,” Anne White, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly Neuroscience at Eli Lilly said in a press release.

“We anticipate that this study will confirm the benefit and safety profile that we observed in the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ Phase 2 trial, and we believe that patients and clinicians will be well served by having the full Phase 3 data available along with our Phase 2 data when they need to do so. treatment decisions,” she said. “We are committed to working with the FDA to secure the fastest possible path to getting this potential drug to patients in need.”

The experimental intravenous drug donanemab is not a cure, but is intended to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. The debilitating disease now affects more than 6 million adults in the United States.

The Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation released a statement Thursday in response to the FDA’s decision, describing it as being due to the “limited number of patients” who remained on donanemab for at least 12 months, which is the time frame the FDA wants. see to assess the safety of the drug.

“This drug did what it was intended to do – remove amyloid plaques in the brain – and because of the study’s innovative design, treatment was stopped for patients once biomarker PET scans confirmed that the plaques were gone. In some cases, this has occurred in less than 12 months, which is why fewer patients have stayed on the drug for a full year,” said Dr. Howard Fillit, co-founder and chief scientific officer of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, in the statement. .

“The ADDF applauds the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ study design, which is a mark of great progress in the field of Alzheimer’s, promising more treatments to come. We look forward to reviewing phase 3 data later this year,” said Fillit. “Amyloid-clearing drugs such as these are one part of the solution, but there remains a pressing need to develop a new generation of drugs that target all aspects of the biology of aging that can be combined to address the full range of underlying pathologies. . that contribute to the disease.

Donanemab is just one of more than 300 Alzheimer’s treatments in clinical trials, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Earlier this month, the FDA granted accelerated approval for the Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab, marketed as Leqembi, one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of cognitive decline.

The Alzheimer’s Association also released a statement Thursday in response to the FDA’s determination that more data is needed to reach a decision on donanemab.

This FDA action “demonstrates the rigorous approach the agency takes in reviewing individual treatments,” and the association “appreciates” the FDA’s process, according to the statement.

“The donanemab Phase 2 Alzheimer’s study showed a significant slowing of decline in a measure of memory, thinking and daily function in people living with early Alzheimer’s, compared with placebo,” the statement said. “On behalf of our constituents, we look forward to reading the key data from the Phase 3 study, expected later this year, and the outcome of ongoing discussions between the company and the FDA.”