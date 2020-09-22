Comedian, actor, but above all upset son: Elie Semoun tells France 3, Monday, September 21, the fight of his father, now deceased, facing the Alzheimer’s disease. Four years ago, the first symptoms of the disease are presented. Paul Semoun is 84 years old. “It started with paranoid attacks“, says the artist. The latter has to face his father’s illness without being prepared. The ordeal completely disrupts the daily life of the artist and his family. “I took him home, but after three weeks I was going crazy because he was always asking me the same questions, he would wake up at 3 a.m. and open my bedroom door to ask me where he was. was“, continues Elie Semoun. Faced with this pain, he chooses to share moments of tenderness on social networks with his father, whose memory slowly sinks. In this print, the artist says he has been preserved: his father always recognized him.

What Elie experienced Semoun900,000 families still experience it today in France. The number of cases is expected to double by 2040. Emmanuelle Lagarde, journalist France 3, was on set to talk about the search for treatment against Alzheimer’s disease: “The main hope comes from an American laboratory, Biogen. He is currently testing a very promising molecule in humans, called Aducanumab“. If the clinical tests go well, the drug could hit the market in two years. But it would only be effective on the early forms of the disease. It should therefore, if possible, be identified before the onset of symptoms.

