One study could open the door to an early diagnosis and a potential path to slowing the progression of Alzheimer's disease. Researchers have discovered a special receptor on immune cells that can bind to and effectively neutralize harmful “beta proteins,” which are strongly associated with the disease.

The Work was published in the journal Nature Communications.

A potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease

“The method allows us to monitor disease-related changes at an earlier stage than is possible with traditional methods. And this is important when it comes to Alzheimer's because it is known to develop over a very long period of time.

This is also why treatment is typically started when the disease is already so advanced that it may be almost impossible to slow it down,” explains Kristian Juul-Madsen, postdoc at the Department of Biomedicine at Aarhus University and one of the researchers behind I study.

“If we can activate the body's immune system at an early stage of the disease, it may be possible to slow its progression before it develops into full-blown dementia,” he adds.

The study suggests that the activity of the peripheral immune system may play a crucial role in the body's defense against Alzheimer's by preventing the accumulation of harmful proteins in the brain.

The new method uses an advanced type of blood test that is particularly sensitive to the early stages of the disease. This is a major advance over current diagnostic tools, such as PET scans, which can usually only detect the disease when it is in its advanced stages.

“Our hope is that these discoveries will pave the way for new strategies in the fight against Alzheimer's. By understanding how the immune system can be mobilized against the early stages of the disease, we may be able to develop therapies that intervene much earlier than expected.” current therapeutic options,” says Kristian Juul-Madsen.

The study's findings have received international attention, and the research team behind the discovery is already planning follow-up projects to test the new method in a larger group of patients.

The research team is also trying to understand the exact mechanisms underlying the immune system's ability to fight early signs of Alzheimer's, which could be key to developing even more effective treatments in the future.

“The biggest challenge in transferring our research to the clinic is that it takes a long time to test the beneficial effect of activating the immune system, since it is known that Alzheimer's develops very slowly and it is necessary to intervene at a very early stage. early,” explains Kristian Juul-Madsen.

While the study is promising for the fight against Alzheimer's, it also raises some ethical concerns. After all, what will an early diagnosis of Alzheimer's mean for patients and their families when there is currently no effective treatment for the disease?

“Of course, it is sad if you can identify the development of a dangerous disease like Alzheimer's without being able to do anything to stop it. However, this is something we need to do to develop a cure in the future,” says Kristian. Juul-Madsen.

Detect Alzheimer's disease using a blood test

The results of a study by Swedish researchers have suggested that a commercial blood test could detect Alzheimer's disease as accurately as standard lumbar punctures.

The blood test detects “p-tau217”, a form of the tau protein, which is a characteristic protein of the disease.

Experts welcomed the findings. “Over the past year, we have seen incredible advances in the development of blood-based ELL tests. And as we see more and more different types of tests become available, studies like this are vital to understand which are the most accurate,” said Dr Sheona Scales, research director at Alzheimer's Research UK.

People with the disease have a buildup of proteins known as amyloid and tau in the brain, which is one of the main ways the disease is detected. The disease is generally diagnosed based on people's symptoms, such as problems with thinking or memory. However, only 2% of people with a dementia diagnosis receive one through “gold standard” methods, such as a PET scan or lumbar puncture.

Improving diagnosis will be even more vital with the imminent arrival of new therapies for Alzheimer's disease. “Potentially innovative new drugs are on the way that may slow the progression of early-stage disease,” said Dr. Richard Oakley, associate director of research and innovation at the Alzheimer's Society.

“For people to be eligible if approved in the UK, they will need an early and accurate diagnosis. This study is an extremely welcome step in the right direction.”

The levels of p-tau217 in the blood reflect the levels of amyloid and tau proteins seen in brain scans and lumbar punctures.

“Before any blood test can become a standard diagnostic tool, it must be independently demonstrated to be at least as sensitive and accurate as approved gold standard tests, such as lumbar punctures,” said Dr. Scales, who added that the test “has enormous potential”. potential to revolutionize the diagnosis for people with suspected Alzheimer's disease.”

“What is particularly promising about the new study is that the researchers used a cutoff to group people into those who were very likely to have Alzheimer's, those who were very unlikely to have the disease, and an 'intermediate' group who would have needed further testing using conventional methods such as lumbar punctures or PET scans,” Dr. Scales said.

According to the researchers, using a blood test in this way could reduce the need for these follow-up tests by about 80%.

There are still unanswered questions, Dr. Scales said. “We need to get a better picture of how these types of blood tests perform on a daily basis in real-world healthcare systems, including more diverse patient populations,” Scales continued.

Additionally, similar to new treatments, blood tests must undergo regulatory approval before they can be used in healthcare settings, he added.

To address these issues, Dr Scales highlighted the Blood Biomarker Challenge launched in 2023, a project led by Alzheimer's Research UK, Alzheimer's Society and NIHR.

The project will involve working with world-class researchers to trial the implementation of new blood tests across the NHS that can diagnose the disease earlier and more accurately than current methods.

People deserve a quick and accurate diagnosis, which “will ultimately bring us closer to curing dementia,” Dr. Scales said.

Links between late-onset Alzheimer's disease and the immune system revealed

Researchers have revealed new links between Alzheimer's disease and the blood-brain barrier, finding connections between variants of a gene called EphA1 and the disease.

Genome-wide association studies have linked EphA1 gene variants to Alzheimer's disease, and one specific genetic variant, P460L, is associated with an increased risk of late-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Professor Ann Ager, from Cardiff University School of Medicine, said: “The EphA1 gene is known to play a role in the recruitment of immune cells. We hypothesized that the P460L variant might disrupt EphA1 activity and influence inflammation in the brain, leading to an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.”

Normally, EphA1 is involved in the immune response of T cells in the brain. They found that the P460L variant impacted the T cell immune response in the brain.

Helen Owens, Cardiff University School of Medicine, said: “We found that the P460L variant disrupts the normal behavior of EphA1 and impacts immune responses and blood vessels in the brain. Our study suggests that the P460L variant alters EphA1-dependent signaling which has implications for blood-brain barrier function in late-onset Alzheimer's disease.

“Future studies will focus on determining the role of the P460L variant in T cell biology to evaluate its impact on T cells and the blood-brain barrier. This work will help establish whether targeting P460L activity has therapeutic potential for the treatment of late-onset Alzheimer's disease.” illness in the future.”

A new Alzheimer's biomarker may facilitate rapid diagnosis

Although the symptoms of late-stage Alzheimer's disease are well known, diagnosing the disease in its early stages requires careful cognitive testing by neurologists.

The discovery of a unique ratio of metabolites in blood samples from early-stage Alzheimer's patients promises to speed diagnosis, allowing earlier treatments to be initiated.

“We were pleased to find that the ratio of two molecules, 2-aminoethyl dihydrogen phosphate and taurine, allows us to reliably discriminate samples from early-stage Alzheimer's patients from controls,” said Dr. Sandra Banack, lead author of the PLOS report. ONE and senior scientist at Brain Chemistry Labs in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Blood samples were collected from patients enrolled in an FDA-approved Phase II study at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire and then shipped to Brain Chemistry Labs for analysis.

Current attempts to diagnose Alzheimer's disease from blood samples depend on the presence of fragments of amyloid, the molecules that cause tangles and plaques in the brain. “At the Brain Chemistry Labs, we view amyloid plaques as a consequence rather than the cause of Alzheimer's disease,” explains Dr. Paul Alan Cox, executive director of the Brain Chemistry Labs.

“The interesting thing about this new discovery is that it does not depend on amyloid and that the test can be performed on analytical equipment already present in most large hospitals.”

Their report, written with Alzheimer's expert Dr. Aleksandra Stark, “A Possible Blood Plasma Biomarker for Early-Stage Alzheimer's Disease,” was published this week in PLOS ONE.