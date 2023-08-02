Of Cesare Peccarisi

They are not suitable for all patients and careful monitoring must be done to avoid symptoms of the possible major side effect called ARIA. They are not a cure, but they slow down the progression of the disease

After the news about new drugs anti-Alzheimer’s that in recent months have found an echo both on the pages of scientific and popular magazines (we talked about it HERE, ed), now comes the phase of reflection with the focus of real benefits and the right ways to use these drugs to improve the work of doctors and patient expectations.

Medicines not suitable for everyone A large group of American neurologists from the Universities of Florida, Arizona, the Rocky Mountains and Philadelphia who, under the direction of Vijay Ramanan of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, have just published in neurology an articulated revision of about forty pages where they indicate how to select patients that they will be able to have real advantages from these treatments, explaining how they should be followed over time and how neurologists and other specialists must collaborate in the multidisciplinary decision-making process that leads to starting this treatment which should not be understood, mind you, suitable for everyone. indicated in fact for patients with early disease and with a reduced probability of side effects, an eventuality that can be foreseen with tools such as an magnetic resonance examination to exclude cerebral microcirculation problems (amyloid angiopathy, superficial siderosis, etc.) which limit the management of these patients only to facilities equipped with such instrumentation. Another limitation consists in the fact that patients taking anticoagulants cannot access these drugs due to the increased risk of micro-haemorrhages: aspirin seems to be tolerated, but those affected by a cerebral stroke, for example, cannot then undergo the usual treatment with plasminogen activator, the famous tPA, for the risk of intracranial hemorrhages.

The most frequent and serious side effect In spite of the ethereal volatility that the acronym ARIA assumes in Italian, it indicates instead the most frequent side effect of these drugs: it stands in fact for amyloid-related imaging abnormalities i.e. amyloid-related brain changes observed on instrumental visualization and their presence is evidenced by symptoms such as dizziness, headache, visual disturbances and increased confusion that already afflicted these patients. Their presence contraindicates treatment and requires careful evaluation. However, we must always pay attention because in many cases the ARIA alterations do not give any symptoms – underlines Professor Alessandro Padovani, Director of the Department of Neurology and Pro-Rector of the University of Brescia -. Without a quote MRI monitoring the situation can therefore be made worse by starting therapy with the new monoclonal anti-amyloid drugs, the anomalous protein which, together with the tau protein, represents the marker of this disease. In the case of one of the new drugs, the lecanemab (we talked about it HERE, ed), in fact it was enough to suspend it for 80% of the ARIA alterations to disappear, one more reason to underline the importance of their instrumental monitoring.

Genetic testing is also needed Another category of patients for whom the new drugs are not suitable are those who have genetics in their makeup the ε4 allele of apolipoprotein E (in abbreviation APOE ε4) and that considered a possible genetic risk factor for sporadic, i.e. non-familial, Alzheimer’s. It has also been associated with higher rates of ARIA in patients taking the newer drugs and is therefore important to have them tested for genetic tests before treatment, a situation that urges doctors to familiarize themselves with the genetic procedures of patients and their families before proceeding with treatment, thus restricting the possibility of implementing it only in centers equipped with genetic counseling services.

Other conditions that can influence the risks Lastly, a last mention cannot be omitted other neurological conditions and not that they can influence the risks and benefits of new anti-Alzheimer’s therapies such as, for example epilepsy, tumours, haematological or immunological disorders – remarks Padovani – and also the exposure to other therapies based on monoclonal antibodies, now increasingly widespread in the clinical field: for example for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. of migraine, etc. All this once again reaffirms the need for a weighted multidisciplinary decision-making process that also involves the patient.

They are not a cure but they slow down the progression It is essential to make patients understand that these drugs I'm not a cure of Alzheimer's disease, but the they just slow down, albeit vigorously for the first timeIndeed, underline the American authors of the study. It is important to inform them of the possible side effects that have emerged so far, as well as of the costs of these treatments. Another factor to make patients understand are the logistical difficulties that can be encountered in the care that subjects them to bi-weekly or monthly treatments that can only be carried out in adequately equipped facilities which, especially in the USA, the country where the recommendations in question were drawn up, are not always close to home, sometimes forcing long journeys that affect negatively on the quality of life. It is not yet possible to tell patients what the duration of treatment will be and how long the sequelae will last in the long term: for now we are talking about over 18 months unless you continue until the PET does not demonstrate a normalization of the values ​​of amyloid and tau, the two marker proteins of the disease.

Collaboration of families To derive the greatest benefits from what is now considered a disease-modifying treatmentthat is a treatment capable of modifying the course of the disease for the first time, it is important to discuss with them, their families and caregivers in a process of continuous innovation that guarantees optimal results. Only in this way will doctors be able to meet the requests for information from patients who, according to the authors of the study, will continue to grow and only the efficiency of their response can help them maintain a good assistance service.

In the US, a potential strategy to mitigate excess demand involves the development of an official website dedicated to educating patients and healthcare professionals. The duration and speed of responses to patients, both by telephone and online, must be improved with forms prepared on templates with the most frequently asked questions. The demand for assistance must also be mitigated at the source by improving the relationship between neurologists and local doctors for the screening of the right patients to start the specialist treatment path.

Ineffective supplements on the market With the aging of the population, people are really worried and wondering: will I have dementia? Amsterdam EAN: In the USA they are sold millions of cognitive substitutes without a scientific basis and this tells us that people are very interested in the problem. our task is to educate them with valuable and specific information, otherwise they will look for answers on the internet and take pills without a scientific rationale. In our training we must cultivate the ability to communicate both with patients and with colleagues and other members of the clinical staff. The American Academy has a long history of engaging healthcare professionals and patients in the use of brain products, and we have a magazine with 2 million subscribers that comes out every two months, in both print and digital formats.

The right information in Italy Also in Italy the SIN, the Italian Society of Neurology of which I am the current President – says Professor Alfredo Berardelli of the La Sapienza University of Rome – has long been engaged in information activities not only on neurologists, but also on the general public with the involvement of well-known faces from the show business such as Stefano Fresi who have lent their faces to spread the message that has become our slogan: “Protect your brain, entrust yourself to the neurologist”. In collaboration with the ADN Kronos press agency, SIN has also activated a series of

instructional videos

on various topics conducted by the specialists of our Company. Our aim is to increase knowledge among non-specialist physicians and confidence in neurological science among the general public so as to incentivize people to seek neurologist care promptly when they appear. some symptoms which must be made known clearly so that many diseases are quickly treated avoiding wasting time which is sometimes precious to save life: stroke is an emblematic example.

Huge impact of the disease The impact of chronic neurological diseases is enormous – continues Berardelli -: just think that 12 million Italians suffer from sleep disordersover 7 million migrainemore than 4 of peripheral nervous system diseases such as muscular dystrophies or rare neuropathies400 thousand of Parkinson’s disease and over 1 million dementia, of which 720,000 of the Alzheimer’s type which records 180,000 new cases every year. With monoclonal antibodies it’s really starting a new era in the treatment of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in particularbut, as Professor Padovani said, only time and further studies will be able to tell us what their real effectiveness will be on the progression of the disease.