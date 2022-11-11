% Alzheimer’s disease diagnosed before symptoms emerge%

A large study conducted by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer’s disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate in the coming years. the research has proved highly topical in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer’s disease.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine.

Alzheimer’s disease: some details on the new research

It has long been known that there are two proteins linked to Alzheimer’s: amyloid-beta, which forms plaques in the brain, and tau, which later builds up inside brain cells. Elevated levels of these proteins in combination with cognitive impairment have previously formed the basis for the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. “Changes in the brain occur between ten and twenty years before the patient exhibits obvious symptoms, and it is only when tau begins to spread that the nerve cells die and the person in question experiences the first cognitive problems. That’s why Alzheimer’s is so difficult to diagnose in its early stages, ”explains Oskar Hansson, senior physician in neurology at Skåne University Hospital and a professor at Lund University.

He has now conducted a large international research study that was conducted with 1,325 participants from Sweden, the United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Participants had no cognitive impairment at the start of the study. Using PET scans, it is possible to visualize the presence of tau and amyloid in the participants’ brains.

People in whom the two proteins were discovered have a 20-40 times greater risk of developing the disease at follow-up a few years later, compared to participants who did not have biological changes.

“When both beta amyloid and tau are present in the brain, it can no longer be considered a risk factor, but rather a diagnosis. A pathologist who examines samples of a brain like this would immediately diagnose the patient with Alzheimer’s, ”says Rik Ossenkoppele, who is the first author of the study and is a senior researcher at Lund University and Amsterdam University Medical Center.

He explains that Alzheimer's researchers belong to two schools of thought: on the one hand, those who believe that Alzheimer's cannot be diagnosed until cognitive impairment begins. There is also the group to which he himself and his colleagues belong, who claim that a diagnosis can be based solely on biology and what you can see in the brain.

“You can, for example, compare our results with prostate cancer. If you perform a biopsy and find cancer cells, the diagnosis will be cancer, even if the person in question has not yet developed symptoms, ”says Rik Ossenkoppele.

Recently, positive results have emerged in clinical trials of a new Alzheimer’s drug, Lecanemab, which has been evaluated in Alzheimer’s patients. Based on this, the Lund University study is particularly interesting, the researchers say:

“If we can diagnose the disease before cognitive problems appear, we may eventually be able to use the drug to slow the disease at a very early stage. Combined with physical activity and good nutrition, you have a better chance of preventing or slowing future cognitive impairment. However, more research is needed before treatment can be recommended for people who have not yet developed memory loss, ”concludes Oskar Hansson.

As regards the updated situation in Italy, the ISS EpiCentro noted that: “Alzheimer’s dementia today affects about 5% of people over 60 and in Italy about 500 thousand are ill. It is the most common form of senile dementia, a state caused by an alteration of brain functions that implies serious difficulties for the patient in carrying out normal daily activities. The disease affects memory and cognitive functions, affects the ability to speak and think but can also cause other problems including states of confusion, mood changes and space-time disorientation “.

“The disease takes its name from Alois Alzheimer, a German neurologist who for the first time in 1907 described its symptoms and neuropathological aspects. On his autopsy examination, the doctor noticed particular signs in the brain tissue of a woman who had died from an unusual mental illness. In fact, he highlighted the presence of agglomerates, later called amyloid plaques, and of bundles of entangled fibers, the neuro-fibrillar tangles. Today the plaques formed by amyloid proteins and the tangles are considered the effects on the nervous tissues of a disease of which, despite the great efforts put in place, the causes are not yet known ”.

“In patients with Alzheimer’s dementia, there is a loss of nerve cells in areas of the brain that are vital for memory and other cognitive functions. There is also a low level of those chemicals, such as acetylcholine, which work as neurotransmitters and are therefore involved in the communication between nerve cells ”.

As for further news from the world, concerning Alzheimer’s disease, the ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute (ADDI) announced on Tuesday 8 November 2022 that it will collaborate with the pharmaceutical company YD Global Life Science (YDGLS) to develop inhibitors of the protein response. explained for the treatment of diseases that cause dementia.

ADDI, based at the University of Cambridge, is part of the Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Drug Discovery Alliance, its goal is to develop new drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The ADDI is funded through a donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK from the ALBORADA Trust, a charitable foundation founded by philanthropist Kirsten Rausing.

The company developed eIF2B protein modulators. These modulators are capable of inhibiting the unfolded protein response, a mechanism that researchers believe causes neurodegeneration when chronically activated in the brain.

As part of the collaboration, ADDI, YDGLS and affiliate SapiensBio will work together to further develop existing modulators discovered at Cambridge University and also to develop new chemical leads. Researchers will apply innovative approaches in medicinal chemistry, structural biology and machine learning to develop further modulators and also identify a molecule ready for clinical development.

“This collaboration will help build on the exciting drug discovery program at the ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute,” said Dr. John Skidmore, Chief Scientific Officer of ADDI. “Our chemistry shows great promise and we are very excited to draw on YDGLS experience to move our work further towards the clinic. The partnership will also take advantage of SapiensBio’s proprietary technologies to develop further chemical leads against this important pharmacological target ”.

“We are very excited to join the collaborative program with the ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute, which has an excellent track record in drug discovery against neurodegenerative diseases,” said Dr. Sihyeon An, executive director of YDGLS. “We believe YDGLS’s capabilities in chemistry and biology will complement the valuable experience of ADDI.”

“We look forward to working with the ADDI team and applying Sapientia, SapiensBio’s data-driven and machine-learning workflow to research new drugs to tackle neurodegenerative diseases,” commented Dr. . Incheol Ryu, CEO of SapiensBio.

Researchers in Canada instead carried out a review of existing evidence of a link between dementia and air pollution. They found a link between exposure to one type of pollution – particulate matter – and the development of dementia. They found no link between dementia and nitric oxide, dioxide and ozone. The scientific journal Neurology published the research.

Air pollutants are extremely gases and small particles in the air that can cause harm to people. Particulate matter is a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets from the combustion of fossil fuels and nitrogen oxide also produced by road traffic exhaust gases.

The researchers looked at information gathered in 17 existing studies, involving 91 million people, with 5.5 million people developing dementia.

Scientists compared air pollution exposure rates for people with and without dementia. They found that people who did not develop dementia had lower average daily exposure to fine particulate air pollutants than people who had dementia.

The researchers found that the risk of dementia increased by 3% for every microgram per cubic meter (µg / m3) of increased exposure to fine particles. The studies also looked at nitrogen oxides, nitrogen dioxide and ozone exposure, but did not find a significantly increased risk when these other pollutant classes were considered alone. “

Dr Sara Imarisio, Head of Research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “This review reinforces what others, including a recent report from the UK government committee, have found. Poor air quality is a major public health problem and there is a clear relationship between some types of air pollution and the risk of dementia. What remains to be discovered is the “how”: there are several biological explanations that could underlie the link between air pollution and dementia, and more research is needed to understand this. “

“Alzheimer’s Research UK believes that the current UK government needs to do more to address this problem. The proposed air quality targets do not have the ambition to reduce particulate pollution as quickly as possible. That is why we ask the government to implement safe and achievable targets, in line with the guidelines of the World Health Organization, of 10 µg / m3 PM2.5 by 2030 ″.

“As individuals, we can all take steps to help protect our brains, including challenging it regularly, taking care of our hearts, and staying in touch with the people around us. But there is less we can do for the air we breathe. Only government-led interventions can effectively reduce large-scale air pollution “