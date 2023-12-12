The Alzheimer's disease It has plagued a large Colombian family for generations, affecting half of its members in their prime. But one member of that family escaped what appeared to be her fate: Although she inherited the genetic defect that caused dementia among her relatives when they were in their 40s, she remained cognitively healthy into her 70s.

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis now think they know why. An earlier study reported that, unlike her relatives, the woman carried two copies of a rare variant of the APOE gene known as the Christchurch mutation.

The results of research were published in Cell.

Alzheimer's: are genetics a condemnation?

In this study, the researchers used genetically modified mice to demonstrate that the Christchurch mutation severs the link between the early phase of Alzheimer's disease, when a protein called amyloid beta builds up in the brain, and the late phase, when another protein called tau builds up and accumulates cognitive decline begins. So the woman remained mentally sharp for decades, even as her brain filled with enormous amounts of amyloid. The findings suggest a new approach to preventing Alzheimer's dementia.

“Any protective factor is very interesting, because it gives us new clues about how the disease works,” said senior author David M. Holtzman, MD, the Barbara Burton and Reuben M. Morriss III Professor of Neurology.

“As people age, many begin to develop a buildup of amyloid in the brain. Initially, they remain cognitively normal. However, after many years, amyloid deposition begins to lead to the accumulation of the tau protein. When this happens, cognitive deterioration soon occurs. If we can find a way to mimic the effects of Christchurch's APOE mutation, we may be able to prevent people who are already on the path to Alzheimer's dementia from continuing down that path.”

Alzheimer's develops over the course of about 30 years. The first two decades or so are silent; Amyloid builds up slowly in the brain without causing adverse effects. When amyloid levels reach a critical point, however, they kick off phase two, which involves multiple interconnected destructive processes: a protein called tau forms tangles that spread through the brain; brain metabolism slows and the brain begins to shrink; and people start to have memory and thinking problems. The disease follows the same pattern in people with genetic and nongenetic forms of Alzheimer's.

Colombian families carry a mutation in a gene called presenilin-1 that causes excessive accumulation of amyloid in the brain starting in their twenties. People carrying the mutation accumulate amyloid so rapidly that they reach the tipping point and begin to show signs of cognitive decline in middle age. A rare exception is a woman who had more amyloid in her brain at age 70 than her relatives did at age 40, but only minimal signs of brain damage and cognitive impairment.

“One of the biggest unanswered questions in the Alzheimer's field is why amyloid accumulation leads to tau pathology,” Holtzman said. “This woman was very, very unusual in that she had amyloid pathology but not much tau pathology and only very mild cognitive symptoms that came on late. This suggested to us that it might hold clues to this link between amyloid and tau.”

A 2019 study revealed that, along with a mutation in presenilin-1, the woman also carried the Christchurch mutation in both copies of her APOE gene, another gene associated with Alzheimer's disease. But because only one person in the world is known to possess this particular combination of genetic mutations, there was insufficient data to prove that Christchurch's mutation was responsible for his remarkable resistance to Alzheimer's and not simply a chance discovery.

To solve this puzzle, Holtzman and first author Yun Chen, a graduate student, turned to genetically modified mice. They took mice genetically predisposed to producing excessive amounts of amyloid and modified them to carry the human APOE gene with the Christchurch mutation. Then, they injected a small amount of human tau into the brains of mice. Normally, introducing tau into the brain already full of amyloid seeds results in a pathological process in which tau accumulates in aggregates at the injection site, followed by the spread of those aggregates to other parts of the brain.

This was not so in mice with the Christchurch mutation. Just like the Colombian woman, the mice developed mild tau pathology despite extensive amyloid plaques. The researchers found that the key difference was in the activity levels of microglia, the brain's waste disposal cells. Microglia tend to cluster around amyloid plaques. In mice with the APOE Christchurch mutation, microglia surrounding amyloid plaques were stimulated and hyperefficient at consuming and clearing tau aggregates.

“These microglia take up tau and degrade it before the tau pathology can effectively spread to the next cell,” Holtzman said. “This blocked much of the downstream process; without tau pathology, neurodegeneration, atrophy, and cognitive problems do not occur. If we can mimic the effect the mutation is having, we may be able to make amyloid buildup harmless, or at least much less harmful, and protect people from developing cognitive disorders.”