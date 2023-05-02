New research developed by USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology Professor Mara Mather has revealed one way adults, young and old, can reduce their levels of beta amyloid: through breathing exercises that lower blood levels. of these peptides associated with the Alzheimer’s disease.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports.

Alzheimer’s: here are the effects of breathing exercises on brain health

The exercise was simple: inhale for a count of five, then exhale for a count of five. Do this for 20 minutes, twice a day, for four weeks. These short breathing sessions had a significant impact: the volunteers’ heart rate variability increased during each exercise bout, and the levels of circulating beta-amyloid peptides in their blood decreased over the four weeks of the experiment.

This is because the way we breathe affects our heart rate, which in turn affects our nervous system and how our brain makes proteins and breaks them down. While we are awake and active, we typically use our sympathetic nervous system.

This is sometimes known as the “fight or flight” system, but we also use it to exercise, focus attention, and even help create lasting memories. While the sympathetic nervous system is activated, there isn’t much variation in the time between each heartbeat. Conversely, when the parasympathetic system is activated, the heart rate increases during inspiration and decreases during expiration.

When we’re young, or older, but very fit, our body slips easily between the sympathetic nervous system and its partner, the parasympathetic nervous system. Sometimes known as the “rest and digest” part of our system, the parasympathetic nervous system allows us to calm down, digest food easily, and sleep soundly. When these types of activities occur, the variation between heartbeats is greater.

But as we age, scientists are learning, our ability to access our parasympathetic nervous system and, therefore, our heart rate variation decreases dramatically. One 2020 study who used smart watches found that heart rate variability decreased by an average of 80% between the ages of twenty and sixty. This finding may partly explain why we struggle to sleep soundly as we age.

“We know that the sympathetic and parasympathetic systems influence the production and clearance of Alzheimer’s-related peptides and proteins,” said Mather, who directs the Emotion & Cognition Lab at the Leonard Davis School of Gerontology. “However, there has been very little research into how these physiological changes in aging might contribute to the factors that make or break Alzheimer’s development.”

Mather and fellow researchers at USC, UC Irvine and UCLA asked participants to do biofeedback exercises twice a day, for 20 minutes at a time. All participants clipped a heart rate monitor to their ear; that monitor was connected to a laptop provided by the researchers.

Half of the group was asked to think about quiet things, such as a scene on the beach or a walk in a park, or to listen to some quiet music. Meanwhile, they were instructed to keep an eye on the heart rate displayed on the laptop screen, making sure the heart rate line remained as stable as possible as they meditated.

The other group was told to pace their breathing with a pacer on their laptop screen: As the square rose, they inhaled, and as the square fell, they exhaled. They also monitored their heart rates, which tended to spike as they inhaled and dropped to baseline as they exhaled. Their goal was to increase the respiration-induced oscillations in their heart rate.

The researchers took blood samples before the participants began the experiment and again, after four weeks of biofeedback training. Then the researchers examined the plasma of participants in both groups, looking for amyloid beta peptides. Specifically, the researchers looked at two peptides, amyloid beta 40 and 42.

The accumulation of beta-amyloid in the brain due to increased production and/or decreased clearance is thought to trigger the Alzheimer’s disease process. In healthy adults who do not yet have signs of amyloid accumulation in the brain, a meta-analysis shows that higher levels of amyloid beta 40 and 42 in the bloodstream predict a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

In the study by Mather and colleagues, plasma levels of both peptides decreased in the group who breathed slowly and tried to increase heart rate variability (HRV) by increasing the swings.

Now researchers want to understand why peptides decrease when HRV increases, said Jungwon Min, a psychology graduate student and lead author of the study. Is it because fewer peptides are produced? Or because the body eliminates them better? Or a combination of both? The current study provides some suggestions.

“Based on the data we have, it appears that the decrease in amyloid-beta is due more to the decrease in production,” he said. “But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of more clearance.”

Of the 108 study participants, half were young (18 to 30 years old) and half were elderly (55 to 80 years old). Younger and older adults showed similar effects of the interventions on plasma beta-amyloid levels.

The study appears to be the first to find that behavioral interventions can reduce the level of amyloid-beta peptides in plasma. Previous research has shown that sleep deprivation and stress can increase amyloid-beta levels, but amyloid-beta has been more difficult to decrease with behavioral interventions.

“At least to date, exercise interventions have not reduced Aβ levels [ beta amiloide ]Mather said. “Regularly practicing slow breathing via HRV biofeedback may be a low-risk and inexpensive way to reduce plasma Aβ levels and keep them low throughout adulthood.” Other co-authors on the study were Kaoru Nashiro, Hyun Joo Yoo, Shai Porat, Christine Cho and Junxiang Wan, of USC; Jeremy Rouanet, Allesandra Cadete Martini, Elizabeth Head, Daniel A. Nation, and Julian F. Thayer, of UC Irvine; and Steve W. Cole of UCLA.

As far as research on the new monoclonal antibody is concerned, according to Silvia De Francia, professor of pharmacology at the University of Turin and science communicator on gender-specific medicine and pharmacology, the trials conducted on lecanemab show some shortcomings in the interpretation of the data disaggregated by sex.

“Lecanemab is a monoclonal antibody and therefore as such it stimulates the immune system – explained Professor De Francia -: it induces the body to reduce the levels of beta-amyloid protofibrils which is one of the toxic proteins for the brain, for neurons, recently identified as one of the markers of Alzheimer’s dementia progression”.

In people with early Alzheimer’s disease, lecanemab reduced brain amyloid levels and was associated with a moderately smaller decline in clinical measures of cognition and function than placebo at 18 months, but was associated to adverse events. Longer studies are needed to determine the efficacy and safety of lecanemab in early Alzheimer’s disease.”

“It has been seen that lecanemab was able not so much to cure the disease – specified Silvia De Francia -, but rather to slow the advance of cognitive decline, disease progression, but not clinically significant at the moment. However, the drug also has side effects and an absolutely non-negligible toxicity, such as, for example, accumulation of fluids in the brain, cerebral hemorrhage, edema”.

There was enrollment, also because it is a much more frequent pathology in females, so it is much easier to find women with an early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s who decide to participate in a clinical trial study.

In reality, however, in my opinion, the interpretation of the data disaggregated by sex and by gender is still somewhat lacking: in the studio (the phase 3 clinical trial, ed) 50% of the population enrolled is female, but what can we infer from this? What changes in men and women in terms of toxicity, following the administration of the drug?

This information is still somewhat lacking, and this is the figure that has accompanied clinical trials over the years, and unfortunately still accompanies them today. Even the most enlightened ones, which manage to enroll a large part of the female population, are in reality somewhat deficient in interpreting the data in a specific gender and sex way”.

“Treatment guidelines need to be rewritten pathology that we know is much more frequent in women: out of a population considered, two thirds of patients with Alzheimer’s dementia are female, and this for several reasons ranging from the biological meaning to the construct of gender.

First of all, women have a greater predisposition to the development of cognitive decline, because for a certain period of their life they are protected by estrogens, but then they go through menopause which can often be premature”.

And other aspects must also be considered, such as the number of pregnancies, blood pressure levels. “From a biological point of view, there is a greater frequency of a certain mutation on a gene called ApoE, allele 4 mutates more frequently in women and therefore the female population is more exposed to the development of the disease”.

In general worldwide, women have an average less stimulating job, have a decidedly lower level of education, and therefore for this reason are less accustomed to mental exercise and obviously more exposed in the world to a pathology of this type.

Pharmacological research in recent years has not taken into due consideration all these differences that trace two profoundly different organisms in terms of life expectancy, of years spent in disability and in terms of response to pharmacological treatment set for example for a woman or for a man who at the age of 60-65 begins to show the first signs and symptoms of the disease”.

“In recent years it has been possible to diagnose Alzheimer’s when the person is still alive, since there are markers that indicate the presence of the disease and have a predictive value. Scientific research has therefore made many steps forward, but unfortunately not yet in terms of specific sex and gender. And this – concluded Silvia De Francia – must be the goal of the future”.

The Prof. Paolo Maria Rossini, Director of the Neuroscience and Neurorehabilitation Department of the IRCCS San Raffaele, always about the lecanemab, he declared: “Compared to three years ago, together they represent two more weapons within a desolate arsenal”.

“Until today we only had symptomatic drugs, ie capable of reducing the symptoms of the disease, from agitation to disorientation, without however interfering with the underlying disease. These, on the other hand, are the first to modify the natural worsening curve of the disease. On a 70-year-old person with a progressive disease that takes away autonomy such as Alzheimer’s, lecanemab could reduce the personal and social cost of its management and guarantee a good quality of life for a longer period of time”.