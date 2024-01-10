Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Leqembi and donanemab show promising results in Alzheimer's therapy. But there are also worrying side effects.

Indianapolis/USA – A significant step in the fight against Alzheimer's? The medication Donanemab and Leqembi are now on the market in the USA. Prof. Frank Jessen from the University Hospital of Cologne commented Bild.de more than optimistic. He speaks of “a promising era in Alzheimer’s therapy” and explains: “These therapies, for which we expect approval for Germany in the new year, really give hope. This is an absolute milestone because it involves a completely new approach. Now something is finally reaching people, and not just in animal experiments, as has been the case in the last few decades.”

Alzheimer's, a race against time: New medications and diagnostic methods give hope

Also Howard Fillit from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation speaks positively about the potential of the way Alzheimer's can be treated with the new drugs.

International research groups are constantly working to stop Alzheimer's dementia from progressing using various active ingredients. © Andrew Brookes/Imago

Donanemab and Leqembi aim to slow the progression of the disease by targeting amyloid plaques in the brain. Amyloid plaques can be the cause of Alzheimer's and increase symptoms of the disease, such as memory loss. But there are also other risk factors.

A phase III study of donanemab with over 1,700 participants found, according to Alzheimer's Research Initiative an impressive reduction in cognitive impairment of around 35 percent compared to placebo groups. Experts describe the results as promising progress, but warn of possible side effects.

Protein deposits between nerve cells (plaques) are partly the cause of Alzheimer's symptoms. © Juan Gaertner/dpa

There is a risk of cerebral hemorrhage: serious side effects are possible with Leqembi and donanemab

Upon request from IPPEN.MEDIA explained Prof. Dr. med. Markus Glatzel, director of the Institute of Neuropathology and medical director of the Center for Diagnostics at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf: “These drugs are still pending approval in Europe. One should not ignore the side effects. Cerebral hemorrhages occur in a not negligible number of patients. I would not describe this antibody therapy as a causal therapy; for that to happen, the therapy would have to begin decades before the onset of dementia.”

Linda Thienpont, Head of Science at the Alzheimer's Research Initiative, explained in May 2023: “It can neither cure nor stop Alzheimer’s disease, but like Lecanemab it can at least slow down cognitive decline.” However, “the effect comes at a high price,” as both Donanemab and Leqembi have serious side effects such as brain swelling and bleeding keep in touch. The treatment is also expensive in the literal sense: according to the German medical portal, therapy with Leqembi costs DocCheck about $26,000 per year.

Alzheimer's and dementia: little chance of a cure

Both drugs target amyloid beta proteins, which accumulate in the brain and lead to Alzheimer's. But they can also cause side effects such as brain swelling and cerebral hemorrhage. Prof. Dr. med. Markus Glatzel continued: “But the positive aspects are also there. A new drug that can be used in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease has been approved for a long time. This is important for the motivation of the researchers, but also the motivation of the pharmaceutical companies involved.”

According to experts, what is particularly important is the need for an early diagnosis of Alzheimer's, before symptoms appear. In addition to medications, intensive research is also being carried out into new diagnostic methods, including a promising blood test from C2N Diagnostics that can detect amyloid beta in the blood. Another promising biomarker called MTBR-tau243, which can detect deposits of the tau protein, is currently in development. (ls)