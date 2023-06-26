Diego Sousai

An artificial intelligence platform developed by researchers from the Federal University of Health Sciences in Porto Alegre helps patients with Alzheimer’s to preserve their memory through reminiscence therapy, which is based on recovering memories of the past.

According to the Ministry of Education, the intervention is recognized in scientific studies for its positive effects on the mental health of patients, caregivers and family members, in addition to delaying the progression of symptoms.

Unlike other well-known artificial intelligence technologies, such as ChatGPT, the bAIgrapher platform was designed to produce autobiographies and does not act as a writing assistant or chatbot.

The system uses testimonials from people indicated by the patient, in text, audio and image format. Materials are interpreted, organized, and rewritten to construct a literary uniform and chronologically ordered autobiography.

