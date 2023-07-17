Of Christine Brown

The monoclonal antibody donanemab shows a 35% slowdown in disease progression, but risks-benefits must be weighed due to the important and serious side effects

A new drug, donanemabmonoclonal antibody, appears to slow cognitive decline due to the disease Alzheimers

. This is demonstrated by the study of the University of California, San Francisco, published on JAMA,

anticipated in May with a press release from the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. It’s about the third drug which targets the pathological mechanism of accumulation of amyloid beta in the brain, typical of Alzheimer’s disease. The US FDA has already approved two other drugs: aducanumab and lecanemab.

The study of 1,736 patients reported that the drug donanemab can modestly slow the progression of memory problems and thinking in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. Cognitive slowdown increased for early-stage patients when limited amyloid beta accumulation.

After about a year and a half, the drug appears to have slowed the cognitive decline by 35% with detectable clinical results in patients treated in the early phase and 22.3% if all patients were considered. This data translates into a 4 to 7 month slowing of cognitive decline. In addition, about half of the patients treated with the new drug have the disease has not shown clinical deterioration for at least one yearcompared with 29% of patients who received the placebo.

The results of the trial come a few days after the full approval by the FDA of lecanemab, a drug with a mechanism of action similar to donanemab.

However, some knots remain to be untied, for example theextent of clinical benefits in relation to risks of these treatments. In fact, many scientists speak of statistically significant results in favor of the drug but of little relevance from a clinical point of view and may not mean much to patients on a practical level, bearing in mind that the risks are very evident.

Donanemab, like other monoclonal antibodies, can indeed cause important side effects. Some patients have developed a condition called Aria (amyloid-related imaging abnormalities), which consists in the onset of swelling in some areas of the brain or microhemorrhages. 24% of donanemab-treated participants developed cerebral swelling, 31.4% suffered microhemorrhages. In most cases the symptoms were rated as mild or moderate, while 1.6% developed severe symptoms. Three patients would die during the trial for reasons possibly attributable to this side effect.

These drugs herald a new era of Alzheimer’s disease therapy, reads an editorial in the same issue of the journal JAMA. Accurate and timely diagnosis, thoughtful discussion of individualized risks and benefits, and an emphasis on chronic care management have never been more important, the comment authors write.