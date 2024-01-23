A simple blood test could detect the risk of Alzheimer's up to 15 years before the symptoms of the disease arise, opening up the prospect of a national screening to which the over 50 population can be subjected. A turning point against the most widespread form of dementia. The test measures the levels of p-tau217 protein, an indicator of the changes that occur in the brain during Alzheimer's. Developed by the company ALZpath and already available on the market – we read in the British newspaper 'Independent' – the analysis could identify people with a high, intermediate or low probability of developing the pathology, potentially excluding the need for further more invasive investigations.

In a study on 786 people, conducted by Nicholas Ashton's team from the University of Gothenburg (Sweden) and published in 'Jama Neurology', thanks to the test scientists were able to classify the Alzheimer's risk: the higher the levels of p-tau217 protein in the blood, the more likely or advanced the disease was. Furthermore, research from University College London (UCL, GB) shows that the test could reveal Alzheimer's disease up to 15 years before symptoms appear.

Currently, the only way to demonstrate a brain accumulation of proteins linked to the 'memory thief' is to proceed with a lumbar puncture or use imaging technology available in a few centers. Swedish studies indicate that the blood test can detect signs of Alzheimer's with the same accuracy as lumbar punctures and better than a series of other investigations being worked on.

David Curtis, honorary professor of the Ucl Genetics Institute, envisages a possible revolution for the early diagnosis of the pathology: “All those over 50 – he explains – could be subjected to routine screening every few years, more or less like now are tested regularly for high cholesterol. It is possible that currently available treatments work better in patients diagnosed early with this strategy, although the real hope is to develop better therapies. Combining a simple screening test with an effective treatment for Alzheimer's disease would have an incredible impact on individuals and society.”

For Sheona Scales, Research Director at Alzheimer's Research UK, thanks to the new data we have “a growing body of evidence that this particular test has enormous potential to revolutionize diagnosis in people with suspected Alzheimer's disease”.

Richard Oakley, associate director of research and innovation at Alzheimer's Society England, speaks of “a hugely positive step in the right direction, evidence that blood tests can be as accurate as more invasive and expensive tests in predicting whether a person has brain signs.” of Alzheimer's”.

Furthermore, for the expert, “the results of these tests could be clear enough not to require further follow-up investigations for some people living with Alzheimer's, which could significantly speed up the diagnostic process in the future. However – he specifies – we still need further research on different groups of patients, to understand how effective these tests are for all those who suffer from the pathology.”