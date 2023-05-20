A new study by MIT scientists shows that model mice of Alzheimers exposed to vibrations of 40 Hz per hour per day for several weeks showed improved brain health and motor function compared to untreated controls. Evidence that noninvasive sensory stimulation of brain rhythms in the 40Hz range can reduce pathology and disease symptoms, already demonstrated with light and sound by multiple research groups in mice and humans, now extends to tactile stimulation.

The results of research were published in the magazine Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

Alzheimer’s: this is how the vibrations at 40 Hz work

The MIT team isn’t the first to show that gamma-frequency touch stimulation can affect brain activity and improve motor function, but they are the first to show that the stimulation can also reduce levels of the phosphorylated tau protein, which is characteristic of the brain. ‘Alzheimer’s, prevent neurons from dying or losing their synapse circuit connections and reduce neural DNA damage.

“This work demonstrates a third sensory modality that we can use to increase gamma power in the brain,” said Li-Huei Tsai, the study’s corresponding author and director of the Picower Institute for Learning and Memory and the Aging Brain Initiative at MIT, and Picower Professor in the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences (BCS).

“We are very excited to see that 40Hz tactile stimulation benefits motor skills, which has not been demonstrated with the other modalities. It would be interesting to see if tactile stimulation can benefit human subjects with impaired motor function.”

In a series of papers that began in 2016, a collaboration led by Tsai’s lab demonstrated that flickering light and/or clicking sound at 40Hz (a technology called GENUS for Gamma Entrainment Using Sensory stimuli), reduces levels of amyloid-beta and tau proteins, prevents neuron death and preserves synapses, and also supports learning and memory in a variety of mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease.

More recently, in pilot clinical trials, the team demonstrated that 40 Hz light and sound stimulation was safe, successfully increased brain activity and connectivity, and appeared to produce significant clinical benefits in a small cohort of human volunteers with Alzheimer’s disease. Early stage Alzheimer’s.

Other groups have replicated and confirmed the health benefits of 40Hz sensory stimulation, and an MIT spin-off company, Cognito Therapeutics, has launched Phase III clinical trials of light and sound stimulation as an Alzheimer's treatment.

The new study tested whether whole-body 40Hz tactile stimulation produced significant benefits in two commonly used mouse models of Alzheimer’s neurodegeneration, the P301S Tau mouse, which recapitulates the tau pathology of the disease, and the CK mouse. -p25, which recapitulates synapse loss and DNA damage observed in human disease.

The team focused their analyzes on two areas of the brain: the primary somatosensory cortex (SSp), where tactile sensations are processed, and the primary motor cortex (MOp), where the brain produces movement commands for the body.

To produce the vibration stimulation, the researchers placed cages of mice on top of speakers playing a 40Hz sound, which caused the cages to vibrate. The unstimulated control mice were in cages spaced out in the same room so that all mice heard the same 40 Hz sound. The measured differences between the stimulated and control mice were then made by the addition of tactile stimulation.

First, the researchers confirmed that the 40Hz vibration made a difference in neural activity in the brains of healthy (ie, non-Alzheimer’s) mice. As measured by c-fos protein expression, activity increased 2-fold in SSp and more than 3-fold in MOp, a statistically significant increase in the latter case.

Once the researchers knew that 40Hz tactile stimulation could increase neural activity, they evaluated the impact on disease in the two mouse models. To ensure that both sexes were represented, the team used male P301S mice and female CK-p25 mice.

P301S mice stimulated for three weeks showed significant neuron preservation compared to unstimulated controls in both brain regions. The challenged mice also showed significant reductions in tau in SSp by two measures and showed similar trends in MOp.

CK-p25 mice received six weeks of vibratory stimulation. These mice showed higher levels of synaptic protein markers in both brain regions than non-vibrated control mice. They also showed reduced levels of DNA damage.

Finally, the team assessed the motor skills of mice exposed to the vibration versus those not exposed. They found that both mouse models were able to stay on a spinning rod much longer. P301S mice also clung to a wire mesh for a significantly longer time than control mice, while CK-p25 mice showed a positive, albeit nonsignificant, trend.

"The current study, together with our previous studies using visual or auditory GENUS, demonstrates the possibility of using noninvasive sensory stimulation as a novel therapeutic strategy to ameliorate pathology and improve behavioral performance in neurodegenerative diseases," concluded the researchers.

By exposing mice to a unique combination of light and sound, MIT neuroscientists have shown they can improve cognitive and memory impairments similar to those seen in Alzheimer’s patients.

This non-invasive treatment, which works by inducing brain waves known as gamma oscillations, also greatly reduced the number of amyloid plaques found in the brains of these mice. The plaques were cleared in large areas of the brain, including areas critical to cognitive functions such as learning and memory.

“When we combine visual and auditory stimulation for one week, we see engagement of the prefrontal cortex and a dramatic reduction in amyloid,” says Li-Huei Tsai, director of MIT’s Picower Institute for Learning and Memory and senior author of the study. .

More studies will be needed, he says, to determine whether this type of treatment will work in human patients. Researchers have already performed some preliminary safety tests of this type of stimulation in healthy human subjects.

MIT graduate student Anthony Martorell and Georgia Tech graduate student Abigail Paulson are the study’s lead authors.

Neurons in the brain generate electrical signals that synchronize to form brain waves in different frequency ranges. Previous studies have suggested that Alzheimer’s patients have impairments in their gamma frequency oscillations, which range from 25 to 80 hertz (cycles per second) and are thought to contribute to brain functions such as attention, perception and memory.

Neurons in the brain generate electrical signals that synchronize to form brain waves in different frequency ranges. Previous studies have suggested that Alzheimer's patients have impairments in their gamma frequency oscillations, which range from 25 to 80 hertz (cycles per second) and are thought to contribute to brain functions such as attention, perception and memory.

In 2016, Tsai and her colleagues first reported the beneficial effects of restoring gamma oscillations in the brains of mice that are genetically predisposed to developing Alzheimer's symptoms. In that study, the researchers used 40 hertz light that flickered, delivered for one hour a day. The researchers found that this treatment reduced levels of beta-amyloid plaques and another Alzheimer's-related pathogenic marker, phosphorylated tau protein. The treatment also stimulated the activity of debris-clearing immune cells known as microglia. In that study, the improvements generated by flickering light were limited to the visual cortex. In their new study, the researchers set out to explore the possibility of reaching other brain regions, such as those needed for learning and memory, using sound stimuli. The researchers found that exposure to one hour of 40 hertz tones per day, for seven days, dramatically reduced the amount of beta-amyloid in the auditory cortex (which processes sound) as well as in the hippocampus, a site of key memory located near the auditory cortex. "What we have demonstrated here is that we can use a totally different sensory modality to induce gamma oscillations in the brain. And second, this auditory stimulation-induced gamma can reduce amyloid and tau pathology not only in the sensory cortex but also in the hippocampus," says Tsai, who is a founding member of MIT's Aging Brain Initiative.

The researchers also tested the effect of auditory stimulation on the cognitive abilities of the mice. They found that after a week of treatment, the mice did much better when navigating a maze that required them to remember key landmarks. They were also able to better recognize objects they had previously encountered.

The experts also found that the hearing treatment induced changes not only in microglia but also in blood vessels, possibly facilitating amyloid clearance.

The researchers then decided to try combining visual and auditory stimulation and, to their surprise, found that this dual treatment had an even greater effect than either alone. Amyloid plaques have been reduced in a much larger portion of the brain, including the prefrontal cortex, where higher cognitive functions take place. The microglia’s response was also much stronger: “These microglia build up on each other around the plaques,” Tsai says. “It’s very dramatic.”

The researchers found that if they treated the mice for a week, then waited another week to run the tests, many of the positive effects wore off, suggesting that the treatment would need to be administered continuously to maintain the benefits.

In an ongoing study, the researchers are now analyzing how gamma oscillations affect specific types of brain cells, in hopes of uncovering the molecular mechanisms behind the phenomena they observed. Tsai says she also hopes to explore why the specific frequency they use, 40 hertz, has such a profound impact.