Alzheimer, the US gives full approval to a drug that slows down the disease

The US authorities have authorized for the first time a drug capable of slowing down Alzheimer’s. The Food and Drug Administration yesterday gave full approval to lecanemab, trade name Leqembi, which can reduce amyloid clots in the brain, a hallmark of the disease.

In the past, the US agency had granted an accelerated approval path to the drug, aimed at patients who are in the early stage of Alzheimer’s. Subsequent data has shown that it is able to slow cognitive and functional decline by 27% in 18 months. The drug, which must be administered intravenously every two weeks, is not without risk.

The FDA has in fact imposed a black-box warning, the highest level of warning about possible side effects. In rare cases, the drug can cause serious events and bleeding in the brain, some of which can be fatal.