Of Christine Brown

Lecanemab, a monoclonal antibody, had already obtained accelerated approval from the FDA: it reduces amyloid plaques but there are doubts about the side effects and the real clinical benefits

There Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi ( lecanemab-irmb), and Medicare (the public health insurance in the United States) has said it will cover much of its high cost, laying the groundwork for widespread use of a drug that can slow down, albeit in a modest way, the cognitive decline in the early stages of the disease. However the drug involves nsignificant security risks: During the trials cases of cerebral haemorrhage were recorded, which in some cases was fatal. For this reason, the FDA has specified to the company that produces the drug to insert in the package insert that Leqembi (Lecanemab) and other similar drugs can cause brain hemorrhages which in some cases are life-threatening. At the beginning of the year, the US agency had already granted accelerated approval of the drug on the basis of the first data published in the New England Journal of Medicine. the first time in two decades that an Alzheimer’s drug gets full approval. See also In Italy innovative drug for psoriasis, blocks interleukins 17A and F

How the drug works The drug, a monoclonal antibody, promises to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease if taken at an early stage, when the disease is still mildly manifesting itself. Leqembi cannot repair cognition damage, reverse the course of the disease, or prevent it from getting worse. But data from a large clinical study of 1,800 patients suggest that the drug, given every two weeks as an intravenous infusion, can slow the decline by about five months in people with mild symptoms . The test data shows that patients who received lecanemab then experienced a 27% slower cognitive decline than patients treated with placebo. On a dementia rating scale, which rates people from 0 to 18 on memory, problem solving and other tasks, patients treated with the drug scored by just 0.45 points lower (less progression). Cognitive decline occurred in both groups, but was slower among those taking lecanemab.

The doubts The data from the studies are encouraging, however, the thinking of many scientists, the certainly statistically significant result in favor of the drug but of of little clinical relevance and it may not mean much to patients in practice given that the risks are so obvious. The drug it will cost $26,500but American patients could still shoulder thousands of dollars in copays, or about 20% of copays. See also Vaccines against all coronaviruses (and variants) are not proceeding. Here because

The amyloid plaques The drug targets amyloid, a protein that builds up in the brain forming the typical plaques, hallmark of the degenerative disease. In a smaller number of patients (688) the load of amyloid plaques in the brain of the volunteers was measured thanks to imaging techniques and an important reduction in amyloid was seen among those treated with lecanemab. At study entry, participants’ average amyloid level was 77.92 centiloids in the lecanemab group and 75.03 centiloids in the placebo group. After 18 months, the mean amyloid level dropped by 55.48 centiloids in the lecanemab group and rose by 3.64 centiloids in the placebo group. Previous studies had only shown that monoclonal antibodies slowed down the formation of plaques.