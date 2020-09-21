Today, Alzheimer’s Day is being celebrated all over the world to spread awareness. On this occasion, programs are also being organized on the risk of disease and prevention measures. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia.

Alzheimer’s is a brain disease

Experts say that Alzheimer’s is a brain disease. In which the person gradually starts losing his memory. On coming in contact with the disease, it becomes difficult to remember even the smallest thing. People are unable to remember their faces even after dementia increases. No exact cure for the disease has been found so far. Usually after 65 years of age, people get the disease. Disease occurs due to damage to brain tissue in old age. When the protein structure is disturbed in the brain, then the risk of disease increases.

Healthy life style, distance prevention measures from addiction

Dr. Adarsh ​​Tripathi, Additional Professor, Department of Psychiatry, King George Medical University, says that to protect the elderly from dementia, all family members have an affinity for them. His advice is not to let the elderly feel lonely. Take time to treat them with intimacy. Listen to their words carefully. Take special care of their sleep, waking, eating, choice.

Dr. Adarsh ​​Tripathi said that to get control of forgetting disease it is necessary that negative thoughts should not be allowed to dominate. Keep yourself physically and mentally healthy. Sickness can be avoided by listening to music of choice, singing songs, cooking, gardening, sports and interest. Apart from this, healthy lifestyle and distance from intoxication are also precautionary measures to prevent disease.

