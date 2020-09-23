Large number of patients According to information received from psychiatrists, the number of Alzheimer’s patients in the country at present is more than 1.5 million. Here are those facts related to Alzheimer’s, which are very important for you to know … because out of the nearly 4 million patients with dementia, more than 1.5 million people are said to be suffering from Alzheimer’s.

What is Alzheimer’s? Alzheimer’s is a mental disease, which weakens the memory of the victim. The person starts forgetting about things and events. But when this disease reaches its advanced stage i.e. in a more serious condition, then the patient starts forgetting his family members as well. – Alzheimer’s disease is unable to remember anything. Even forgets his family, relationships and home address. In this case, the patient needs a care-taker at all times. Because without thinking anything, they just go anywhere and forget who they are and where they are going.

Difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s -People usually have problems differentiating between Alzheimer’s and dementia. Let me tell you that Alzheimer’s is a part of dementia. Because dementia includes other diseases such as Alzheimer’s, temporal dementia, and vascular dementia.

Scary situation These things are as surprising as they are scary. Because in this situation it is very much a task to find your loved one and take care of them constantly. Therefore it is important that you should know the essential things related to Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Early Symptoms and Treatment -If Alzheimer’s problem is known only when the disease is in its initial stage, then the pace of progression of this disease to dangerous level can be slowed. While in some cases the disease can also be controlled. -When Alzheimer’s is in its initial state in a person, it starts forgetting about the person, daily tasks, paths around the house, date etc. While doing some work, he forgets what and why he was doing it. -The person is not able to trust others, he is not very interested in talking to anyone. These people are either completely cut off from the society or move around unnecessarily. Their body language and confidence level become much weaker than before.

Treatment related One thing is clear that Alzheimer's cannot be cured completely. But the life of the patient can be improved through medicines. Along with this, you can save yourself from the grip of such disease in future by adopting right lifestyle and food. That is, you should adopt a sattvic method and Ayurvedic method for your health and life from teenage. Do not use mobiles after going to bed at night. Include fruits in your diet, do yoga and meditation daily. Also make gym, walk or running a part of your daily routine.

In our country, awareness about mental health and mental illnesses is now increasing. Now mental illness does not just mean madness for people, as it used to be about 1 decade ago. Along with technology, films and awareness programs have contributed a lot to this awareness.