In the capital of Belarus, the protest action on September 27 was creative. Participants of the procession in Minsk hung a doll depicting Alexander Lukashenko from a post. The character could be rocked, untwisted, practiced boxing skills on the toy.

The video of how the toy personification of the dictatorship was dealt with was published “Rain“.

Alyaksandr Lukashenka was “executed” in Minsk Video: Masha Borzunova / Rain pic.twitter.com/8yf0l11JfU – Rain (@tvrain) September 27, 2020

Despite the closed subway and the threat of using water cannons, about 100 thousand people took part in the procession. The column passed through the central streets of Minsk, chanting “Sveta is our president”. “Long Live Belarus”. “Get out, you and your OMON.”

As a reminder, the couple staged a funny performance at the rally in Minsk: the girl changed into Alexander Lukashenko, and her friend changed into a riot policeman on a leash.

Photo charter97.org

