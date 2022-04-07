A team of scientists fromUniversity of California, Irvine el‘Italian Institute of Technology they made a new molecule, ALY101which has shown promising antitumor activity against a wide range of tumor cell types and in mouse models of a common type of melanoma And rare diseases.

I study “Structure-based design of CDC42 effector interaction inhibitors for cancer treatment“, Was published in the scientific journal Cell Reports.

ALY101 molecule: this is what scientists have discovered

Thanks to the collaboration between Marco De Vivodirector of the Molecular Modeling and Drug Discovery Laboratory of the IITand the laboratory of Anand Ganesanprofessor of dermatology atUCI, it was possible to integrate the computational chemistry studies and biological analysis systems of both institutions, thus obtaining a unique result, useful for the development of drugs that act to block the protein-protein interactions that are the basis of basic cellular processes, including tumor initiation, growth, metastasis and blood vessel formation. These interactions are part of the cellular mechanism that can become dysregulated in diseases such as cancer and neurofibromatosis.

The study initially involved blocking the interaction of family members GTPase CDC42 with a key kinase, PAK1which is amplified in breast, colon and other cancers and active in the pathology of rare diseases such as neurofibromatosis and the Ewing's sarcoma.

“We identified a previously unknown PAK1 binding pocket present only in CDC42 and used this pocket at the interface between both proteins to disrupt the interaction that would normally lead to PAK1 activation. By blocking this interaction, we can inhibit excessive PAK1 activity which drives cellular changes that lead to cancer and other diseases.“Said De Vivo. “We used computer simulations of both proteins to design compounds capable of binding to that pocket and modeled the block of interaction between both proteins using a range of simulated compounds that we have ‘selected‘ for in silico and then synthesized the most promising ones for further trials“, Continued the expert

Specifically, the main compound discovered in the collaboration, ALY101, works by blocking the interaction, which normally converts PAK1 from an inactive to an active state.. Other researchers have shown that suppressing or inhibiting PAK1 activity in cancer cells sensitizes to a wide range of different anticancer agents, enhancing their antitumor activity.

This rational approach to structure-based drug design has been fully integrated with the wet biology test workflows in the UCI’s Ganesan laboratory.

"This compound and the effects of the drug on the tumor and its microenvironment have potential applications both in monotherapy and in combination regimens to reduce the dose-limiting toxicities of existing agents, or as a treatment for tumors that have developed resistance to other agents ", Ganesan said. "In a broader context, these studies provide a roadmap for rational design based on the structure of drugs that target proteins of GTPase family members, known to be an important but difficult to target for cancer treatment ".

These results also led to the launch of a start-up, Alyra Therapeuticsdedicated to expanding the platform developed by De Vivo and Ganesan and further developing ALY101 and other compounds as new potential treatments for cancer, neurofibromatosis and other diseases in which small GTPases and their signaling interactions play a role in the pathology of disease. See also Sergio Torres to the Sinaloa Congress: "It is time to tighten the nuts on Estrada Ferreiro"

Alyra’s core program, ALY101, was developed from this work and acts to restore normal cell signaling processes that can become dysregulated in patients with certain cancers and rare diseases such as type 2 neurofibromatosis.

“We are extremely pleased to see the publication of Dr. De Vivo and Ganesan’s work outlining the activity of ALY101“, he has declared Mark Benedyk, President and CEO of Alyra. “The integrated approach pursued by both labs efficiently generated more compounds that block the CDC42 / PAK1 interaction, validating our platform, and similar projects are underway to address other small GTPase proteins outside the family. CDC42. The significance of their discovery with regard to the potential treatment of cancer and type 2 neurofibromatosis cannot be underestimated ”.

Type 2 neurofibromatosis is a disease characterized by the growth of non-cancerous tumors in the nervous system. The most common tumors associated with type 2 neurofibromatosis are called vestibular schwannomas or acoustic neuromas. These growths develop along the nerve that carries information from the inner ear to the brain (the auditory nerve). Tumors that occur on other nerves are also commonly found with this condition.