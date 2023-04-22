Stomach cancer often discovered late: these are possible symptoms, according to doctors
“Stomach cancer is a very aggressive cancer,” says Eduard Callebout, digestive oncologist. At the University Hospital of Ghent, he treats patients with stomach and esophageal cancer. He explains the symptoms, risk factors, possible treatments and survival chances for this form of cancer that affects approximately 1000 to 1300 Dutch people every year.
#Alwin #canceled #late #cost #euros #longer #wait #moment
Leave a Reply