After a vital triumph for the calm of the squad against Barracas Central, Boca Juniors returns to compete in the Copa Libertadores: it will be against Always Ready -no less- at the height of Bolivia for the fourth date of Group E.
Then, all the information about the premiere of Boca in the Libertadores on Bolivian soil:
Date: Wednesday, May 4
Where: Municipal Stadium of El Alto
Referee: Kevin Ortega (PER)
Time: 21:00 (ARG, BRA), 01:00 (ESP), 18:00 (MEX)
The duel will be broadcast by Fox Sports, in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
alwaysready: Gimenez; Enoumba, Rambal, Cableara, Flores; White, Adrián, Cristaldo, Arab; Riquelme. DT: Eduardo Villegas.
Mouth: Javier Garcia; Luis Advincula, Nicolás Figal, Carlos Zambrano, Frank Fabra; Guillermo Fernandez, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina; Oscar Romero; Eduardo Salvio and Luis Vazquez. DT: Sebastian Battaglia.
The Xeneize has a favorable record against the Bolivians: they faced each other in they faced each other 3 times, 2 wins, 1 draw and no losses. As immediate background, we have 2-0 at La Bombonera in the current Copa Libertadores.
