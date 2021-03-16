For the past five years, Xbox he has denied time and time again that he is working with Virtual Reality. Every time Phil Spencer is asked about the subject, the answer is always accompanied by a categorical no and from there it goes nowhere. However. Should we believe them now?

According to an editor from IGN ItalyIt seems that, in some way, the Xbox Series X – the most powerful console on the market – has some kind of compatibility with Virtual Reality, a detail that we must not lose sight of because it could well be anything.

The user in question encountered a very interesting surprise while installing a wireless headset in the Xbox series x. During the installation process, the console displays messages related to Virtual reality, which certainly sounds suspicious.

The funny thing is that the console always shows a message that talks about an update for a device of Virtual reality. Although we might think that it is a mistake of the Xbox series x, it sounds illogical, especially when such clear messages are displayed on said device of VR.

Is it the time to think that Xbox will finally bet on Virtual Reality?

There is always the question of whether or not to go crazy for the Virtual reality in Xbox, especially when Microsoft It has been a company with a very clear message in which they say that it is not necessary to bet on that section.

Now, let’s not rule out the possibility that the architecture of the Xbox series x is ready to work with an appliance Virtual reality and, within its programming, the device is ready to interact with a headset developed by a third party.

With all this established, it only remains to wait for Microsoft say if this was a mistake or that Xbox series x It is designed to recognize any device, but that does not mean that it will be able to work with it.

Would you like to see some kind of device Virtual reality running on a console Microsoft?

