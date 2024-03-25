One of the greatest benefits of working in the Mexican formal sector is being able to access, when the established time comes, a pension, whether paid by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) or the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE), and these organizations, in turn, have their state representations in the federative entities in the Mexican national territory.

Under this understanding, some retirees and pensioners of the Mexican social security will receive, In addition to the payment corresponding to the pension for the month of April 2024, an extra depositWho is it about?

They will be retired workers who actively contributed to the Social Security Institute of the State of Mexico and Municipalities (ISSEMyM) those who will receive extra money in their bank accounts this coming April of the current year on account of labor law.

According to what was announced, the new benefit that workers affiliated with the Social Security Institute of the State of Mexico and Municipalities (ISSEMyM) will receive will amount to 4 million monthly, which will be distributed among the beneficiaries on account of the pension they they are currently receiving.

Always yes! They approve payment of new benefits in April to retirees and pensioners/Photo: Freepik

It is in this way that the benefit that retirees of the Social Security Institute of the State of Mexico and Municipalities (ISSEMyM) will enjoy It will be available from April and will have a rate of 1.25% monthly.

“We have managed to reactivate ISSEMyM loans to pensioners and from today they can enter the platform to obtain a loan with the lowest interest,” explained Everardo López Pérez, president of the Union of Pensioners and Pensioners of ISSEMyM.

It is in this way that those retirees and pensioners who have problems carrying out the procedure can go to the facilities of the UPPIACwhich are located on González and Pichardo streets, corner with Silvano López Morelos sn, Morelos, 50120 Toluca de Lerdo, State of Mexico.

It is worth mentioning, finally, that at the federal level the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) carries out different raffles for loans of thousands of pesos between pensioners and retirees.