Fabrizio Frizzi left us 6 years ago and many colleagues dedicated posts to him on social media to remember his smile.

March 26th marks the anniversary of the death of Fabrizio Frizzi, a well-known television host who has won the hearts of millions of viewers with his kindness and crystalline laughter. His unforgettable smile remained imprinted in the memories of those who remembered him on the day he left us 6 years ago.

I count the colleagues who dedicated a post remembering his empathy and his good heart. Antonella Clerici and Milly Carlucci among many. The void left on Italian television is unbridgeable and many wanted to take a moment to tell anecdotes and events from Fabrizio's life.

“Fabrizio's laughter was not a theatrical device, it was his way of being.”

Frizzi, inspired by the great Corrado, was a television presenter of numerous successful programs, from We bet that to Miss Italy, The legacy and many others. He has been the face of many charities and charity fundraisers. He himself donated bone marrow in 2000 to Daniela Fiorito, later becoming a dear friend of hers.

His generosity is proverbial and he always addressed viewers with a smile which conveyed love and serenity. Together with Pippo Baudo, he is the presenter who has the greatest number of television projects under his belt. His career was cut short prematurely by a stroke which led to his death 5 months later, March 26, 2018. His wife Carlotta Mantovan and daughter Stella still suffer from the immense void that her passing left in their lives. And on 6 July of the same year Rai dedicated the DEAR television studios to him, renaming them Fabrizio Frizzi television studiosas a sign of esteem and great affection.

He was not only presenter and host and his dubbing of Woodyprotagonist of the successful cartoon series Toys will allow his voice to remain immortal even in the cinematographic panorama.

