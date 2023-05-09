Then this is your chance, you can now purchase a hybrid tank!

Then this is your chance. You can now purchase a hybrid tank yourself!

Tanks are cool things. Big, strong and you can shoot with it. It’s just a pity that those things are not so easy to get for a private person. And if you have one, it will be difficult to drive it on public roads. And not to mention the road tax.

We have a very good message for the people who also see these objections. A street legal tank that you can 1) get and 2) that you don’t pay as much road tax as a real army tank. Because this one is hybrid

Rezvani Hybrid Tank

The American firm Rezvani has launched their own hybrid tank and the first was delivered today. You could already buy the Tank with a petrol or diesel engine, but this is the first lug in hybrid variant.

And, always handy on the battlefield, you can drive it electrically for up to 50 kilometers. You can surprise the enemy with that. Moreover, you can also seriously off-road with this tank, even in fully electric mode.

If you have enemies, it is also a good idea to buy such a car. Because just like a real tank you can also buy this one with a lot of armor and other security things. Always good to know.

If you want it, you have to go to America for now. You can get it registered there. But with a little effort you will succeed here too, we think.

That’s why we close with… THEN BUY!!1!

