Friday, June 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Always united: the photos of Lerma, Cuadrado and Mina, together on vacation

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Always united: the photos of Lerma, Cuadrado and Mina, together on vacation

Close


Close

Jefferson Lerma, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Yerry Mina

Jefferson Lerma, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Yerry Mina

Photo:

Cristian Álvarez and Colombian Football Federation

Jefferson Lerma, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Yerry Mina

Cuadrado was in charge of showing on his social networks how his rest is going.

The European season ended and two of the references of the Colombian National Team, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Yerry Mina still have not defined their sporting future. In this holiday period, they begin to analyze offers.

See also  Camila Osorio, eliminated from the Masters 1,000 in Rome

Cuadrado, despite his initial intentions to continue at Juventus, did not renew his contract with the Italian club and the closest option would be Fenerbahce, from Turkey.

For his part, Yerry Mina ended his time with Everton after a very difficult season, in which he suffered again from injuries, but in which he had a good shot and was a key player in saving the team from relegation.

Yerry Mina (right) retires injured in the Everton vs. Chelsea.

The two players will give a press conference next week in which they will announce news about their future. But until that moment arrives, they take the opportunity to spend their rest time together with their families.

Cuadrado, Mina and Lerma, together on vacation in Cartagena

Cuadrado uploaded a series of photos in Cartagena on his social networks, where he spends part of his vacation. And in them, he appears together with Mina and another of his teammates in the Colombian National Team.

This is Jefferson Lerma, one of the Colombian players with the best figures in the European season. Lerma excelled at Bournemouth and his performance sparked interest from other Premier League clubs.

The three players were in the most recent call-up for the Colombian National Team, in the victories against Iran (1-0) and Germany (0-2) and are in coach Néstor Lorenzo’s plans for the start of the qualifying round for the World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico 2026.

See also  Yerry Mina: the new injury suffered by the Everton footballer is revealed

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#united #photos #Lerma #Cuadrado #Mina #vacation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
7 main aspects of employing artificial intelligence in the food industry

7 main aspects of employing artificial intelligence in the food industry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result