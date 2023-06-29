Always united: the photos of Lerma, Cuadrado and Mina, together on vacation

The European season ended and two of the references of the Colombian National Team, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Yerry Mina still have not defined their sporting future. In this holiday period, they begin to analyze offers.

Cuadrado, despite his initial intentions to continue at Juventus, did not renew his contract with the Italian club and the closest option would be Fenerbahce, from Turkey.

For his part, Yerry Mina ended his time with Everton after a very difficult season, in which he suffered again from injuries, but in which he had a good shot and was a key player in saving the team from relegation.

Yerry Mina (right) retires injured in the Everton vs. Chelsea.

The two players will give a press conference next week in which they will announce news about their future. But until that moment arrives, they take the opportunity to spend their rest time together with their families.

Cuadrado, Mina and Lerma, together on vacation in Cartagena

Cuadrado uploaded a series of photos in Cartagena on his social networks, where he spends part of his vacation. And in them, he appears together with Mina and another of his teammates in the Colombian National Team.

This is Jefferson Lerma, one of the Colombian players with the best figures in the European season. Lerma excelled at Bournemouth and his performance sparked interest from other Premier League clubs.

The three players were in the most recent call-up for the Colombian National Team, in the victories against Iran (1-0) and Germany (0-2) and are in coach Néstor Lorenzo’s plans for the start of the qualifying round for the World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico 2026.

