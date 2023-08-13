After preparing three dishes in the finale of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Natalia Salas managed to conquer the palates of the three judges and was able to become the champion of the second season of the culinary reality show, a milestone that she celebrated with her partner, Sergio Coloma. “If I could, everyone can. If we work with respect, everything is possible. Thank you,” the actress said enthusiastically.

To receive this verdict, the last participants had the support of their relatives on the set. Natalia Salas was accompanied by her partner, Sergio Coloma, and her aunt, while Alessandra Fuller received support from her mother and her boyfriend.

After trying the last dish, the judges Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías gave Natalia Salas the winner. The actress thanked the opportunity between tears: “Oh, my God, I can’t believe it, thank you very much for choosing my dish, thank you very much. This last year has been incredible, I’ve been through things I didn’t imagine. Thank you for thinking of me.”

Who is Sergio Coloma, Natalia Salas’s boyfriend?

Sergio Coloma He is a businessman and current boyfriend of Natalia Salas. As he indicates on his social networks, he is a lover of cooking. He is also an amateur photographer and is currently supporting the actress in her career as an influencer.

How many years is Natalia Salas older than Sergio Coloma?

Natalia Salas, current winner of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, will be 36 years old on August 23. She is very active on her social networks and also often shares her personal activities with Sergio Coloma, her boyfriend and father of her son, who is 40 years old. Thus, she is five years younger than him.

