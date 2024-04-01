The first rival of Independiente Medellín in the South American Cup, Always Ready from Bolivia, is involved in controversy after losing his match against Oil East last Sunday, March 31.

After playing the second half of the match that would end up eliminating them from the local cup, the Bolivian team players entered their locker rooms and realized that someone had looted them.

What is known

In a video broadcast on the networks by the footballers, you can see how the locker room was destroyed. The same members even denounce that their personal items were stolen by people who had entered the party complement.

In addition to this, in statements for the program Total Sport of Bolivia, The footballers expressed their disagreement with the facts and the lack of security that the team showed with its things.

One of them was Diego Medina, defender and player of the Bolivian national team, who reported attacks by one of the club's leaders and announced his immediate withdrawal from the team for “personal reasons.” “There were attacks, I don't want to say from whom,” the player mentions.

There is more

Unfortunately the event did not end there. When leaving the stadium, the players had to rent a minibus, since the one that normally transported them left the venue much earlier.

Despite being escorted by the Bolivian police, the team's fans threw stones at the vehicle in which the players were transported. Until now, the authorities have spoken out about the theft and denied that criminals were responsible. “What has happened is an internal issue for the club,” he stated. Elvin Linares, municipal sports director before the RTP media.

The Always Ready players announced that there will be no team training this Monday. Their next game will be their debut in the South American Cup against Independiente Medellín on Thursday, April 4, and until now the club has not commented on the event or how it will affect their activities.