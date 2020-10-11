In Germany, the number of new infections is increasing significantly. But the death rate is on a low level. However, the virologist Melanie Brinkmann warns of a deceptive picture.

In Germany significantly more people become infected with the Coronavirus * .

significantly more people become infected with the . The number of people who per day have the disease Covid-19 die, however, is significantly lower than in spring.

die, however, is significantly lower than in spring. Hendrik Streeck thinks that the number of infections is not a measure of the crisis. The virologist Melanie Brinkmann, however, warns of a fallacy.

Berlin – The number of New infections with the Coronavirus in Germany* continues to rise by leaps and bounds. On Friday (October 9th, 2020) the health authorities in Germany reported 4516 new corona infections, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). From Wednesday to Thursday, the value rose significantly from 2,828 to 4,058.

Corona in Germany: number of new infections at a high level, but only a few deaths

3483 new ones were added on Sunday corona-Infections registered. However, the figures are not meaningful: on Sundays and Mondays, experience shows that the number of cases is usually lower, and not all health authorities report data to the RKI on the weekend.

And yet: The death rate in Germany is at a low level. An average of 15 people die from the lung disease every day Covid-19. In April there were at times over 300 deaths per day – with similar numbers of infections. The numbers are confusing to a lot of people and everyone is wondering: how are you doing in Germany continue?

Virologist Melanie Brinkmann warns of a deceptive corona situation in Germany

The Helmholtz virologist Melanie Brinkmann warns of a tightening of the corona-Crisis as well as a deceptive picture of the current situation. “The numbers have been rising continuously for weeks. With exponential growth, the curves always look harmless at first. Then at some point it will go up very quickly, ”said she corona-Expert and professor at the TU Braunschweig opposite the “Star” on Sunday (October 11th, 2020).

“One problem is that we are always lagging behind – these 4,700 diagnosed new infections, which were reported on Saturday alone, occurred seven to ten days ago, in other words, in truth we are already further on the rising curve,” says the Virologist. Brinkmann expects there will soon be more than 10,000 corona-New infections in Germany give.

Virologist Melanie Brinkmann works at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research HZI. © Julian Stratenschulte / dpa

Merkel had previously at a video conference of the CDU presidium before a significant increase in corona-New infections in Germany warned. If these develop weekly, there will be 19,200 new infections a day at Christmas. The Chancellor had that extrapolated, it said.

Corona in Germany: Hendrik Streeck does not take the number of new infections so seriously

The Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck spoke out in favor of the pure Infection numbers not a yardstick in the fight against that corona-Make a crisis. “4000 new infections per day currently no longer mean the same as they did in March and April,” he explains in one Guest contribution for the “Handelsblatt”.

A traffic light system based on the interaction of the number of infections, the number of tests, and inpatient and intensive care occupancy could help. It must be about using the existing data to “develop a more intelligent and forward-looking system”.

Virologist Brinkmann on the corona situation in Germany: “With higher numbers of new infections, it becomes more and more difficult”

Virologist Melanie Brinkmann sees it differently. “Yes, we are in a different situation than in the spring, when we did not know what to expect, when no therapies were available. But we do not have a panacea, and the virus has not become less dangerous, “she said in an interview with the” Stern “.

One cannot wait for the occupancy of intensive care beds to rise again. It is important the number of new infections in Germany to keep it stable or even lower it. “With higher numbers of new infections, it becomes more and more difficult.” Other construction sites could only be tackled if that Coronavirus was fought. “Our economy does not benefit if we act too late, we have to take action.”

More than 9,600 people in Germany died as a result of corona disease

The highest number recorded by the RKI corona-New infections had occurred in late March and early April, when the value was several times over 6000. The previous high was 6294 on March 28th.

The virologist @EckerleIsabella warned against wrong analyzes of the corona case numbers: “If I look at the intensive care bed numbers and then take measures, I take the measures that I should have taken a month ago.”

The #iilner broadcast

👉 https://t.co/qx8W5tf0iR pic.twitter.com/prIAvAaGdy – maybrit illner (@maybritillner) October 9, 2020

Since the beginning of the corona-Crisis, according to data from the US American Johns Hopkins University, almost 325,000 people in Germany demonstrably with the Sars-CoV-2 virus infected (data as of October 11, 7:23 p.m.). The number of deaths related to a Corona infection According to the scientists, it was 9620. Around 274,800 people survived the infection according to RKI estimates. (By Tim Vincent Dicke with dpa) * fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

