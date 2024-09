It is like a journey back in time: 20 years, to a time when people talked about what they had seen on linear television the night before at school or at work the next day. A man who reliably made sure that people talked about him during this time, because he was what happened on TVis Stefan Raab. Music and television producer, entertainer, showmaster and cross-border worker. Raab is someone who always seemed to know how to arouse curiosity.