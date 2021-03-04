It still doesn’t run off. Despite four years of the five-year term devoted to swelling the wealth of the rich – end of the wealth tax, flat tax, etc. – so that it flows into consumption and investments in companies, the flow of these liquidities remains blocked at the top. Since the first confinement, the richest 10% of French people have amassed more than 100 billion euros in savings. Bruno Le Maire does not budge. As the linchpin of the runoff ideology, the Minister of the Economy is thinking of reviving the French economy by offering new gifts to those… who need them the least. It is up to them to take out their nest egg. For this, he redoubles his largesse. The tax regime for life insurance (30% of the wealth of the wealthiest 0.1% in France) is already very advantageous. The host of Bercy announced this Thursday the labeling of 150 funds dedicated to “participatory loans”. For those who can afford it, this means lending money to companies at an interest rate of 5 to 6%. A godsend, when life insurance painfully reaches 1.5% return. Especially since the device is guaranteed at 30% by the State. A reduction in taxes on donations and transmissions between generations, exceeding 100,000 euros, is in the pipeline. Finally Tuesday, Bercy announced “Flexibility for the payment of corporation tax”, that only the beneficiary companies pay.

“This is not a recovery plan, but a tax exemption plan”

These measures are in line with those of the recovery plan, which opened a new act of gifts and tax cuts to companies, without compensation. “This is not a recovery plan, but a tax exemption plan, corrects the economist Maxime Combes, since only 0.8% of funds will go to the poorest and 20% are tax gifts. The only common thread of this five-year period remains the reduction in taxes for the richest, on capital and on companies ”, continues the co-author of the report “The corona-profiteers of the CAC 40”, with the Observatory of multinationals.

“It is in these moments of crisis that we must take advantage of the state’s money. Believe me, it is not every day that you will hear a Minister of the Economy tell you: you need money, I will give it to you ”, launched under the applause fed Bruno Le Maire, last October, in front of an audience of bosses. He did not break his word. To the long trend – public aid to companies has increased by 5 to 6% per year for fifteen years to reach 150 billion euros before the pandemic – are added sectoral aid, short-time working, the 100 billion of the recovery plan , the 10 billion in production tax cuts, or even loans guaranteed by the State. Only the latter are subject to one condition: not to have a subsidiary in a tax haven. But the French list of these countries is not dissuasive, since it recognizes as such neither Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Malta … The beneficiary companies can benefit in peace from this windfall of public money: since the report that demonstrated the overall ineffectiveness of C ice, no more official impact study concerning this aid has been ordered.

The crazy money which flows on the first of the rope comes from another source. “In 2020, in the midst of the crisis, two-thirds of CAC 40 companies paid dividends, eight even increased payments to their shareholders compared to 2019. We are heading for an even more prosperous season 2 of dividends and plans of job cuts will continue », predicts Maxime Combes. To prove him right, Carrefour has just published record results. “The best for twenty years”, said CEO Alexandre Bompard, who will soon announce how much he will cherish his shareholders. For its part, SFR formalized the elimination of 1,700 jobs on Wednesday, the day after the announcement of the 4.2 billion pre-tax profits made in 2020, while an investigation for partial unemployment fraud weighs on the group and that the personal fortune of CEO Patrick Drahi doubled between March and December 2020. “While the hospital is dying, public money is used to remunerate shareholders and pay PES”, laments economist Maxime Combes.

Bernard Arnault’s fortune doubled during the crisis

“This public aid to the richest has increased the debt and it is starting to be instrumentalized”, alert for his part Raphaël Pradeau, spokesperson for Attac. Again Tuesday, in the Senate, the Minister of the Economy assured: “France will repay its public debt”, and he excluded “Any tax increase”. Bercy estimates the debt linked to the Covid at around 215 billion euros. To reduce it, a new commission chaired by the very orthodox economist Jean Arthuis is responsible for working on new so-called structural reforms … “The government is making hundreds of millions of euros in savings on the backs of APL beneficiaries and 1.3 billion on that of the unemployed with the reform of unemployment insurance. Bernard Arnault’s fortune doubled during the crisis when a third of students live below the poverty line. This government takes from the poor to give to the rich ”, summarizes the associative activist.

Faced with the explosion of inequalities, even a boss like Louis Gallois asked last month for an exceptional tax on the most fortunate. For Maxime Combes, such a measure risks suggesting that only these last months of crisis explain the inequalities of wealth. “Let us impose social and ecological conditions on public aid and restore real progressivity in taxation. Then, why not, let’s tax those who got fat during the pandemic ”, slice the economist. Raphaël Pradeau remembers: “Let us remember the main message of the yellow vests: make the ISF first. “